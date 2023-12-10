Arsenal simply must be pro-active in the January transfer window

Thank god the next transfer window is just around the corner!
Whenever a season begins fans and managers, I’m sure, always pray that if their players get injured that it is not long term.
Unfortunately for Arsenal one of our summer signings in the form of Jurrien Timber was injured at the beginning of the season and was ruled out for a long long time, still speaking he is out with that injury four months on and his return date is still not confirmed yet.
That is the worst thing that could happen to any club, to lose a player at any time to a long-term injury let alone on the first game of the new season.
Now I know we have had a few injuries so far, some long term with the likes of Timber especially and some missing one or two games and then returning.
But barring any major injuries in the next few games we have got to December and are seemingly still standing, meaning the transfer window will be opening in less than a month.
Now I don’t always like the mid-season transfer windows as players don’t have much time to get to know their new teammates but overall they tend to blend in well.
And with this window fast approaching I think it js clear to say that we definitely need an addition or two and not just because of the injuries we have to our defence but just in general if we want to push on and become champions..
We definitely need another midfielder and defender no matter if we have Timber, or even Tomiyasu, back before the end of the season, as we all know to be champions you need a strong, quality filled squad and right now we have a quality squad, there is no denying that, but one thing we do lack is just that little bit of squad depth.
Although we have been coping up until now we are still short, and with those one or two additions we could really be a force to be reckoned with.
Here’s hoping this winters transfer window business is as good if not better as the last summer one!
We can but hope hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Neither Raya or Ramsdale is the answer, in Ramsdale case it’s even better because he’s younger and has more time to learn and develop. But we can’t change keeper now so we have to manage the two of them till the season is over.
What we do need immediately are two very important players. 1) is a world class striker and 2) is Partey’s replacement. Because we’ve been winning people overlook the flaws in this team. No disrespect to Rice but he doesn’t have Partey’s skill set. We don’t have someone who can turn in tight spaces and run from deep with the ball to give that pass that takes the pressure off the team. We need a Partey’s replacement to take over that position and then push Rice a little further forward. Also no matter what we claim Jesus does he is not a Championship winning first choice striker, even Pep used him mainly as a winger and Nketiah is a waste of space, barely ok but not Arsenal level.
I MUCH DISAGREE. You are probably judging RAMSDALE ON THIS SEASON BUT THAT IS UNFAIR, AS HE HAS HARDLY PLAYED.
Ramsadle has PROVEN, at least to ME, that he is a superb top class keeper making constant world class saves for two full seasons . I am happy with him but want RAYA SENT BACK TO BRENTFORD AS HE IS NOWHERE NEAR AS GOOD.
I’m not judging Ramsdale based on this season, he’s a great shot stopper but needs to improve with his feet because of the demands of Arteta ball, that’s why I said his case is better because he’s still young and has time to improve. If he can improve on that then we don’t need a new goalkeepers. As for Raya I’m still not convinced and hope we don’t make the deal permanent
Don’t get your hopes up. I’m not saying it’s impossible and I hope we do get top players. But the problem is
1. Clubs don’t like to sell mid season
2. Some players are uncomfortable leaving mid season
3. Prices may be higher than normal
4. We need to be careful with FFP rules.
Maybe we can get a loan maybe buy a player
But I think we will probably buy a top striker and DM, defender in the summer
It’s difficult to buy good players in January window but for Arsenal to be in top 4 or win the EPL Championship we urgently need a top striker. Both Jesus & Nketiah will take us nowhere. We also don’t have a good bench as shown against Villa. Tressard & Nketiah didn’t add value when they came in.
OT: 40 MINUTES PLAYED lUTON 0 CITY 0 Not one way traffic either.
Cityare on top but not laying seige to Lutons goal as they would have done last season( had Luton been in the PREM back then). This shows me that CITY ARE DEFINITELY NOT THE CITY OF LAST SEASON , WHICH IS SPLENDID NEWS FOR US
OT: LUTON1 CITY0. Come on Luton!!!! A HEADER RIGHT ON HALF TIME
Get me a Yousef Fofaha and a Jeremy Frimpong and I will go home and sleep
How will you sleeping help us? lol!!
Your article is mainly about the defence but in reality the stats show that after 16 games we are in a worse position in terms of points 2022/23 (43 pts) vs 2023/24 (36 pts) and goals scored 2022/23 (40) vs 2023/24 ( 33 ) . The defence has barely changed with goals conceeded 2022/23 (14) vs 2023/24 (15). So although stats don’t give the whole picture, Raya, Rice and Havertz haven’t improved the defence but more importantly haven’t added to the attack, so this needs sorting. Additionally I see a draining of confidence from the younger players Ramsdale, Nketiah and Smith Rowe ( injuries aside) as if they are being left behind in the “process”
mark, hav eyou ever considered whther tyou might possinly be TOO concerne wut stat which are ofteh highly misleading I take MOST, not all but most of esp tht many meaningles ones trootte dout everywhere, with ahuge pinch od salt NDS US EMY BRIAN ANDS EYES ,. bOTH O FTHOS TELL BE STRONGLY THAT THIS YEAR E ARE FAR STRONGER A REALISTIC TITLE CONTENDE RTHAN LAST SEASON.
At this precise moment City( 50 minutes played) are one down at Luton, which even by itself makes our title chance this season FAR stronger than last season.
What do you not understand about “stats don’t give the whole picture”
Give my regards to BRIAN !
By the way city are 2- 1 up !
Well well, what an unnecessarily spiteful response! It was I who said to you that stats DONT give the whole picture.
It was the whole point of my post, so IT IS YOU, not I who do not understand the truth of that fact.
Players arte dropping like fly’s in the PL.
Right now into this season’s campaign in the Epl. Arsenal is not only a force to be reckoned with in it. But is also a strong title contender top club side this season who can win the Epl title. And as well win the treble at season’s end.
It is quite true that Declan Rice is not at the top level performance of Arsenal’s defensive holding midfielder Thomas Partey. But he has been adapting very well in the position as a Dmf in Partey”s absence who seriously injury layoff. But hopefully, he will soon return from his serious injury sideline. And return stronger to the team at the nseet in the 2nd half of the season. And Rice can move to play the box to box role in the team if Arteta okays it.
I believe Arteta, Edu and the Board will compare notes very well to weigh up the club’s needs properly. Before committing themselves to bring in one or two new top quality player additions during the next winter transfer window to restrenfgtened their team options. Who can be another versatile defender, a Dmf an a striker.
But I think Arsenal signing of David Raya in loan last summer and to make his transfer to them permanence next summer. Shows that Arsenal don’t want to run foul of the FFP even if they have money to spend.
Therefore, if Arsenal want to sign some new top quality players next January window. Who they’ve identified for signings and succeeded to sign them. I think because of FFP, they too will have to offload some Gunners at the club.
We need someone who will immediately slot in. His name is Ivan Toney and he will win us the league. Our present squad cannot win the league. With a top striker we would have a big chance….otherwise no chance at all.
