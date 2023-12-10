Arsenal simply must be pro-active in the January transfer window

Thank god the next transfer window is just around the corner!

Whenever a season begins fans and managers, I’m sure, always pray that if their players get injured that it is not long term.

Unfortunately for Arsenal one of our summer signings in the form of Jurrien Timber was injured at the beginning of the season and was ruled out for a long long time, still speaking he is out with that injury four months on and his return date is still not confirmed yet.

That is the worst thing that could happen to any club, to lose a player at any time to a long-term injury let alone on the first game of the new season.

Now I know we have had a few injuries so far, some long term with the likes of Timber especially and some missing one or two games and then returning.

But barring any major injuries in the next few games we have got to December and are seemingly still standing, meaning the transfer window will be opening in less than a month.

Now I don’t always like the mid-season transfer windows as players don’t have much time to get to know their new teammates but overall they tend to blend in well.

And with this window fast approaching I think it js clear to say that we definitely need an addition or two and not just because of the injuries we have to our defence but just in general if we want to push on and become champions..

We definitely need another midfielder and defender no matter if we have Timber, or even Tomiyasu, back before the end of the season, as we all know to be champions you need a strong, quality filled squad and right now we have a quality squad, there is no denying that, but one thing we do lack is just that little bit of squad depth.

Although we have been coping up until now we are still short, and with those one or two additions we could really be a force to be reckoned with.

Here’s hoping this winters transfer window business is as good if not better as the last summer one!

We can but hope hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

