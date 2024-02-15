Arsenal simply must bounce back against Man United Women this weekend

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad have a huge undertaking coming up, as we welcome Manchester United Women to Emirates Stadium on Saturday 17th February, kick-off 12.30PM. Watch live on SkySports. We currently sit 3rd in the WSL table, on 28 points, and United are just behind us in 4th on 24 points. So a win is a must in this six-pointer against the Red Devils if we want to keep the distance between us and them, and keep some kind of pace with Man City on 31 points and Chelsea on 34 points.

United have been in good form recently and have won their last 3 games, and look to be in good form coming into the game against us. After our last meeting, they will be looking to get the three points, and stay in the mix for Champions League spots next season. They have struggled against teams this season though and they also need to win this game, so I expect it to be a challenging game for both sides.

Arsenal suffered 2 big losses in a row, losing to West Ham and being put out of the FA Cup by Man City, but with a Conti Cup quarter-final win against London City Lionesses last night, our Gunners should be buoyed a little by that win. It’s the perfect chance for us to get the three points and keep the gap close between us, and the WSL front-runners. Emily Fox will be unavailable for the match, due to joining USWNT to compete in the Gold Cup. However, Sabrina D’Angelo and Cloe Lacasse will be available for the fixture. They will go and join their CANWNT teammates, for the Gold Cup tournament, until after the game.

The last time we faced United we both took away a point, after a late goal from Cloe Lacasse in extra time. Alessia Russo faced her old side for the first time since joining the Gunners, and struggled against them, but since then she’s come into good form and has been able to fully settle into life in London, and will no doubt be looking to score against her old side.

United are facing a few injures and their defence has looked shaky in the second half of the season, and with our women in attack and midfield linking up well, we will have to punish them when we can, and play fast and confident. Playing at home is a huge plus as we don’t always have the best record at Leigh Sports Village but have a much better record on our own turf. That said, we lost 2-3 to the Red Devils when we last invited them to the Emirates last season, in November 2022 – the same ill-fated date that we lost Beth Mead to an ACL injury.

In what is a must win for both sides, I expect there to be a lot of physical play and an action-packed match. If we start the game on the front foot and get an early goal, United are likely to drop their heads, and we could punish them on the counter attack. They do have a good front line so our defence will have to be at their best. With Emily Fox set to miss the big clash, we lose what’s been a vital part of our build up play since signing her, but I think we have enough quality to cover her loss, and look solid at the back.

It feels like we’ve been very unlucky lately, and just haven’t been clinical with our shots on goal, but hopefully our Gunners can show their metal and put on a display of their best football.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

