Arsenal simply must find a way around FFP to bring in reinforcements

Isn’t it unfortunate that Arsenal can’t spend as much as they would want because of FFP? Is there anything they can do about it?

Mikel Arteta thought he had the personnel to compete for the Premier League after bringing in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya during the summer transfer window.

However, Jurrien Timber’s ACL injury and the emergence of other weaknesses, such as inaccuracy in front of goal, ensured that the Arsenal squad as it has been is not strong enough for a title charge.

Strengthening the squad during the winter transfer window was critical if Arsenal was to compete for the title. Unfortunately, the outcome of this transfer window remains unknown.

That being said, I can’t help but wonder whether Arsenal makes things hard for themselves. And are they willing to accept that selling to buy may be the only way out of their current predicament?

At least two Premier League clubs (West Ham and Crystal Palace) are interested in Eddie Nketiah. The market value of the Hale End Graduates is most likely at its peak right now. Common sense would dictate that the Gunners sell him this month even if he is not replaced, as there are options to cover striking within the squad.

Either Reiss Nelson or Emile Smith Rowe will not break into this Arsenal lineup, and one of them will be a passenger for the rest of the season; the other may get substitute appearances. Why not sell one of them or swap him with another player from another club?

A year later, Leandro Trossard has also not solidified his spot in the starting lineup; he’s also recently struggled to be impactful in cameo appearances. If offered in a swap deal, he may be an attractive offer to many teams.

I would have liked the club to think about capitalizing on the Italian teams’ interest in Jakub Kiwior. However, if he departs as it is, the Arsenal defense will be exposed, with Timber still out and Takehiro Tomiyasu still representing Japan in the Asian games.

11 days into the January transfer window, and yet no signings. Mikel Arteta and Edu must think quickly and creatively in order to take advantage of this transfer window.

Daniel O

