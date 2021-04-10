Arsenal simply must find their scoring boots in time for next Thursday’s game

Another bore draw caused by a lack of finishing!

All Arsenal could muster up was another boring and unsatisfying draw as their finishing was lacking once again!

As Arsenal stepped out onto the pitch against Slavia Prague, many fans I'm sure, myself included, felt quite positive that the team would go out and get a comfortable result. Okay, I'm not saying the Gunners are good enough to win the competition, but I thought that they would easily get past Slavia Prague at least.

Starting the game brightly yet failing to create a shot didn’t unnerve the team. But I must admit it felt quite flat and like they were just kicking the ball around hoping for a miracle to happen.

A number of chances came and went as quick as they were created but the lack of creative spark and the lack of clinical finishing was soon going to be the cause of our downfall.

It took substitutes Nicolas Pepe and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to come on to really spark the team into life and so it did, when Aubameyang set up Pepe who had quite a lot to do to find the back of the net, showing his pace and strength to beat the defender and loft the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

There was plenty of time to get a second, yet as always Arsenal shot themselves in the foot and poor defending from a set piece once again saw them concede in the 93rd minute of the game, handing Slavia an away goal despite being second best in the team and blowing the tie wide open!

Now I know and I am sure he knows himself, that Aubameyang hasn’t been in the best of form and has been inconsistent at times, but I can’t help but feel that if he had played in place of Saka alongside Lacazette then maybe, just maybe, we wouldn’t be cursing our chances that were missed.

The boys no doubt have to step it up big time next week in Prague and I have no doubt that they will be able to go and find their scoring boots to comfortably get the away goals to put us through to the next round!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?