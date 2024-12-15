Arsenal simply must get reinforcements in January or forget the EPL title

Has not beating Everton further dwindled our Gunners title chances? After a challenging November in which our Gunners failed to win in 4 league games, they needed to embark on a winning run between now and the winter transfer window.
This winning streak would have ensured our gunners were in the optimal position to capitalize on Liverpool’s mistakes in the title race. Liverpool had, by the November international break, taken a commanding 9-point lead on our boys.
Liverpool has slipped; they have also dropped 4 points in their last 2 games, which were the 2-2 draw with Newcastle and this 1-1 draw with Fulham.
Had they been able to sustain a winning run, they would have gained 4 points on the Reds, but they haven’t.
Liverpool managed to maintain their advantage in the title race despite the 1-1 draw with Fulham last week and the 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday evening.
Our only hope is for Liverpool to keep dropping points, which gives Arsenal a chance to win the league. However, winning the league isn’t as simple as the Reds dropping points; Arsenal must also improve.
January will determine the extent to which Arsenal can enhance its performance to win the league; without adequate recruitment, we can only dream of winning the league come May 2025.
Arsenal’s summer 2024 recruitment class was a disaster; none of those signings have proven to improve the team so far.
Mikel needs to show ambition in the winter. His statement that the winter transfer window isn’t a time to go all out and get players on board doesn’t resonate well with the Gooners.
He needs to identify a striker or a goal-scoring LW who is ideal for his project which we have now been discussing for over two years without any response. Arsenal should simply pay over the odds in January, if clubs saw Arsenal’s 90m offer for Raphinha, or our 120m for Gyokeres or Vlahovic, or even Isak, they may decide it is worthwhile doing some business with us. It doesn’t matter who it is as long as they are world class, but the club must make a significant effort to secure their services in January, ensuring the Gunners can compete until May.
What do you think?
As the champions wobble, it’s seems no one wants that big ears mug. It’s there for the taking
It’s not just Arsenal alone
Yet we ‘ always ‘ deliver when backs are against the wall ?
I think clueless Arteta needs to sling his hook
Where’s this money going to come from ?
Even if we did have a good healthy transfer kitty would the owners trust this manager to spend it wisely and on players that would improve the squad ?
You cannot keep throwing money at the problem (Arteta)and hope for a different outcome
Well, imo left wing is the most glaring weakness in the team now – the inconsistency there generally makes us very predictable and easy to deal with – stop or limit our right side and you’ve basically stopped us and we’re hoping for goals from corners.
Trossard and martinelli are good players to have in the squad but aren’t good enough to start for a side with title ambitions imo.
Similarly, but to a lesser extent, we can obviously get a better centre forward. Havertz has done well overall but he’s not a finisher and his ability to hold the ball is surprisingly poor imo. First touch not as good as I would have expected. He brings other things, but it’s clearly an area we can improve on significantly. If he gets injured we’re back to playing jesus, who doesn’t look up to it anymore. He seems to have lost his strength and has no confidence in front of goal at all.
Improving one or both of those areas would make us better equipped to challenge – at this point we’d only be looking to put ourselves in the best position to take advantage of a Liverpool collapse, which I don’t expect will come, but you never know. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if it did happen and Chelsea somehow nicked the title…
Everywhere else we have enough players, so I’ll be disappointed to see any defenders or central midfielders brought in (unless it’s to replace any leavers).
Its not ALL about enforcements. Its about the way we play and use players.
Reggie,
You make a valid point there. Although I think we’ve got some average players in amongst the good ones, your right the manager needs to play a better system to suit the players he’s got.
Rather than the player’s adapting to his system, which some of the player’s are clearly not being able to do.
Reinforcements?
Does that include the manager?
Probably not.
Yet another trophy less season awaits.
How seriously will Arteta take the League Cup and FA Cup. (We may have a sniff of a chance in them).
But as for the League and Champions League, don’t make me laugh.😂🤦♂️