Arsenal simply must get reinforcements in January or forget the EPL title

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal interacts with teammate Ethan Nwaneri as he comes on as a substitute during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Has not beating Everton further dwindled our Gunners title chances? After a challenging November in which our Gunners failed to win in 4 league games, they needed to embark on a winning run between now and the winter transfer window.

This winning streak would have ensured our gunners were in the optimal position to capitalize on Liverpool’s mistakes in the title race. Liverpool had, by the November international break, taken a commanding 9-point lead on our boys.

Liverpool has slipped; they have also dropped 4 points in their last 2 games, which were the 2-2 draw with Newcastle and this 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Had they been able to sustain a winning run, they would have gained 4 points on the Reds, but they haven’t.

Liverpool managed to maintain their advantage in the title race despite the 1-1 draw with Fulham last week and the 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday evening.

Our only hope is for Liverpool to keep dropping points, which gives Arsenal a chance to win the league. However, winning the league isn’t as simple as the Reds dropping points; Arsenal must also improve.

January will determine the extent to which Arsenal can enhance its performance to win the league; without adequate recruitment, we can only dream of winning the league come May 2025.

Arsenal’s summer 2024 recruitment class was a disaster; none of those signings have proven to improve the team so far.

Mikel needs to show ambition in the winter. His statement that the winter transfer window isn’t a time to go all out and get players on board doesn’t resonate well with the Gooners.

He needs to identify a striker or a goal-scoring LW who is ideal for his project which we have now been discussing for over two years without any response. Arsenal should simply pay over the odds in January, if clubs saw Arsenal’s 90m offer for Raphinha, or our 120m for Gyokeres or Vlahovic, or even Isak, they may decide it is worthwhile doing some business with us. It doesn’t matter who it is as long as they are world class, but the club must make a significant effort to secure their services in January, ensuring the Gunners can compete until May.

What do you think?