Arsenal simply must have a buy-back clause when they sell Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is one of the finest strikers Europe has to offer; at least that’s what his 21 goals in 37 league games for Stade de Reims suggest. Although it would have been great for the USMNT striker to be a part of the Arsenal squad next season, that seems unlikely. The player wants assured game time, and Arteta can’t promise him that; hence, leaving is the way forward; Arsenal make some cash from his sale, and Balogun gets his “main man” role.
Arsenal are said to want £50 million for the 21-year-old, which could be great. However, how about they accept a compromise on their asking price, making him affordable, but copy a Real Madrid transfer ploy that to this day is considered wise?
Back in 2014, Real Madrid sold Alvaro Morata to Juventus for 20 million euros, only to include a 30 million euro buy-back deal in his exit deal, which they went on to reactivate and eventually get him back, only to sell him to Chelsea for 65 million euros.
Well, the Gunners can put an affordable buy-back clause in Balogun’s exit deal. Balogun can go and develop at his new club. When Arsenal see that he has matured enough to bring him back and give him the keys to their attack, they do so.
With the flashes of brilliance he showed last season, he is no doubt going to be better in the game and may even be more expensive than the £50 million Arsenal want for him. Arsenal getting him for a reasonable buy-back clause could be a transfer masterstroke.
Balogun is a Gunner by heart, and I bet he would jump at the chance of returning to the Emirates for a key role.
Wouldn’t you?
It all comes back to what the buying club is willing to accept. There’s no way Arsenal are going to get £50m with or without a buy-back clause. If they stick to that he’s just going to stay at Arsenal and run his contract down. Assuming they can reach an agreement with a buyer in terms of a sale price then they can discuss a buy back clause. However why should another club develop a player just to lose him again ? Probably they would expect a hefty discount on the selling price in compensation. The other thing to say is even if there is a buy back clause the player has to agree. If he’s got a better offer from someone else he’s unlikely to do that.
Yes I was wondering about if the player has a say in that clause. And Bologun or his advisors seem to know their worth.
I agree, because he is a talented CF
OT: Romano just said Besiktas are interested in Pepe. Hopefully we’ll get a substantial amount of sale money
Some reports says is contract has been terminated by the club for him to move
If that’s the case, good for him
Not good enough for Arsenal. Bologun Should be sold for a decent fee and an upgrade brought in
He wants “assured game time?” Is this speculation and wild-a$$ guessing again?
Odd that he was quoted saying he has to “earn chances” with US national team, but with Arsenal he wants “assured game time?”
Also the “main man” narrative is new to me. Never seen the player quoted on this, never heard Arteta mention this either. Previously Arteta spoke publically about Emi’s concerns and assurances, but silent on this.
Only Arsenal attacker to speak about not sitting on the bench has been Nketiah; words from the player himself.
I guess speculation and wild-a$$ guessing gets more attention than facts and quotes from players.
Perhaps give Balogun a chance first, club can always sell in January. For those concerned about value dropping, what if he scores goals? Maybe he bags some goals in his chances.
More likely to be sell-on clause than buy-back clause imho
