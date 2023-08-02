Arsenal simply must have a buy-back clause when they sell Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is one of the finest strikers Europe has to offer; at least that’s what his 21 goals in 37 league games for Stade de Reims suggest. Although it would have been great for the USMNT striker to be a part of the Arsenal squad next season, that seems unlikely. The player wants assured game time, and Arteta can’t promise him that; hence, leaving is the way forward; Arsenal make some cash from his sale, and Balogun gets his “main man” role.

Arsenal are said to want £50 million for the 21-year-old, which could be great. However, how about they accept a compromise on their asking price, making him affordable, but copy a Real Madrid transfer ploy that to this day is considered wise?

Back in 2014, Real Madrid sold Alvaro Morata to Juventus for 20 million euros, only to include a 30 million euro buy-back deal in his exit deal, which they went on to reactivate and eventually get him back, only to sell him to Chelsea for 65 million euros.

Well, the Gunners can put an affordable buy-back clause in Balogun’s exit deal. Balogun can go and develop at his new club. When Arsenal see that he has matured enough to bring him back and give him the keys to their attack, they do so.

With the flashes of brilliance he showed last season, he is no doubt going to be better in the game and may even be more expensive than the £50 million Arsenal want for him. Arsenal getting him for a reasonable buy-back clause could be a transfer masterstroke.

Balogun is a Gunner by heart, and I bet he would jump at the chance of returning to the Emirates for a key role.

Wouldn’t you?

Sam P

