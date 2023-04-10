Arsenal simply must win at the Etihad now to secure the title

If there’s one message Arsenal have “received” after their game this weekend, it’s that they will have to beat Man City when they travel to the Etihad on April 26th. For the Manchester City side of things, Arsenal dropping two points by drawing 2-2 versus Liverpool was a big win for City, as they are banking on Arsenal dropping points in order for them to remove the points between them and Arsenal in the remaining games, and if they do that, they win the league.

Let’s not deny it: Arsenal were favourites going to Anfield, and many trusted Arteta and his boys to end Arsenal’s bad run at Anfield, which has seen them winless since 2012. However, a poor performance in the second half saw Arsenal throw away a two-goal lead to only take a point at Anfield.

Arsenal’s trip to Anfield is now in the past. As things stand, Arsenal have six points between them and their main title rivals, Manchester City, and noting that City have a 5-goal better Goal Difference than Arsenal should be a scary situation Arsenal are in.

If Guardiola and his boys were to beat Arsenal at the Etihad, win their extra game, and match the rest of Arsenal’s results, they’d manage to retain the title.

Arsenal MUST now win all their remaining games, and when I say all, that includes their game against City at the Etihad.

Daniel O

