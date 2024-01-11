Arsenal should have spent the Havertz transfer fee on buying a new striker

After the tough 2-0 loss against Liverpool at home, a lot has been said, in the media and by the fans, and everyone seems to be pointing fingers where they think the problems lay, but for pundit and ex Manchester City player Micah Richards, Arsenal’s main problem is a striker’s presence up front and has pointed out the some what lack of planning around bringing in Havertz in the summer, over a out and out dominant striker.

When asked on The Rest Is Football Podcast about where he thought things went downhill for Arsenal, Richards pinpointed when Arsenal bought Havertz in the summer, and said this “You have to pay £60 Million for a player who, no disrespect, if I’m looking at Smith Rowe, I know he has had his injuries, but he can do that job Havertz can do in my opinion”.

“So that 60 Million can be invested in a forward player, we know what Jesus can do in a forward role. We know Nketiah towards the end of the season last season, played very well, but you are thinking you are up against Liverpool and Man City, who have firepower”.

“A striker had to be a priority for me and now you are seeing these little moments, the game vs Liverpool it was evident, when you just need someone to have a cool head in front of goal. At this moment in time Arsenal have not got that”.

But personally, I think that’s a bit harsh on Havertz as he’s been one of our best players this season, in my opinion anyway and yes, we probably could and should have invested in a new world class striker over three midfielders, but Havertz hasn’t exactly been played where he was at Chelsea. Maybe Arteta did bring him in as a versatile midfielder/striker for the squad but until the game against Liverpool, we hadn’t really seen what Havertz could do up front.

Money’s tight due to FFP and we have to be careful what we’re spending, so maybe looking into the squad more and doing whatever we can with what we’ve got is the best option we have (unless we sell some players) and, personally, I think Havertz played well on the weekend in that front position and if anything it was our defence that let us down so maybe putting Havertz up front is the key to success.

Although I’d love to see a new world class striker in the side, it’s hard because of financial issues and such and maybe investing heavily in January just isn’t an option after last summer, but Arteta is going to have to figure something out and hopefully bounce back from this bad run of games.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

