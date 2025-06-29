Arsenal slam the brakes on Dutch prodigy pursuit with decisive transfer twist

If there was ever hope in Arsenal’s pursuit of Jorrel Hato, the links to Cristhian Mosquera may well have extinguished it.

On Thursday afternoon, the ever-reliable David Ornstein reported that Arsenal were working on a deal to sign Valencia defender Mosquera.

The 20-year-old, according to the transfer expert, is Arsenal’s preferred option to strengthen their central defence. Opinion: Do Arsenal really need a new Centre-back?

Although other clubs are also interested, the Spaniard (who has 12 months remaining on his contract with La Terreta) reportedly only wants to join Arsenal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

By the time you read this, a “Here We Go” might already have dropped.

Fingers crossed.

Hato transfer links had resurfaced

That said, if Mosquera signs, it is now unlikely that Arsenal will go through with a move for Hato.

After missing out on the Ajax defensive prodigy last summer, the Gunners opted for Riccardo Calafiori.

But with Calafiori struggling with injuries and failing to find consistency in red and white, doubts have emerged over his role.

These doubts reignited talk of a move for Hato. Interestingly, reports claimed the 19-year-old preferred a switch to the Emirates Stadium, though he was keeping his options open.

It was said that Arsenal could win the race for his signature if they guaranteed him ample game time.

Some sources even suggested that Hato would relish the opportunity to compete for a starting spot at a club of Arsenal’s stature.

However, despite renewed interest this summer, the move for Mosquera may have brought that possibility to an end.

But did a move for Hato ever truly make sense?

When he was first targeted last summer, Hato was expected to take over at left-back.

A year later, Myles Lewis-Skelly, after a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign, has made that position his own.

With Lewis-Skelly now first choice at left-back and Calafiori eager to challenge him, it is difficult to see where the Dutchman, who spent much of the 2024-25 season playing as a full-back, would fit.

Even if Hato were brought in as a left-sided centre-back, he would face competition from Gabriel Magalhães and Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal are already well stocked with left-sided defenders.

Unfortunately for Hato, it seems his one true opportunity to move to the Emirates Stadium may have come and gone.

When Arsenal come calling, you need to be ready to make the move.

Your thoughts appreciated in the comments Gooners.

