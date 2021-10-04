Arsenal slammed for having no plan B by former EPL manager

Former Tottenham manager, Tim Sherwood has slammed Arsenal for their lack of flexibility in their game against Brighton at the weekend.

The Gunners played out a goalless draw against the Seagulls in a game that Mikel Arteta’s side could have easily lost.

Arsenal went into that game on the back of a three-game winning streak in the league and they had beaten Tottenham in a thrilling North London derby in the previous game week.

However, the impressive Brighton dominated them and was very relentless on the press.

Arsenal has been playing from the back since Mikel Arteta has been their manager and the Spaniard insists on it.

Brighton made it very hard for them to achieve that and everyone could see that they were struggling in the game.

Sherwood says their struggles to beat Brighton’s press shows that they have no Plan B.

‘Arsenal have no clue when to go long. They need to be more flexible in how they play,’ he told Premier League Productions as quoted by The Metro.

‘They are hell-bent on playing out from the back – where as they [Brighton] mix it up. They know when to play through and they know when to go long.

‘It looked like that was after the Lord Mayor’s Show [for Arsenal]. That was the big game [Tottenham]. Now, we are back to the boring business and it looked boring.’

Arsenal will hopefully develop one during the international break as they will face tougher fixtures on the return to Premier League football.