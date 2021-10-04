Arsenal slammed for having no plan B by former EPL manager

Former Tottenham manager, Tim Sherwood has slammed Arsenal for their lack of flexibility in their game against Brighton at the weekend.
The Gunners played out a goalless draw against the Seagulls in a game that Mikel Arteta’s side could have easily lost.
Arsenal went into that game on the back of a three-game winning streak in the league and they had beaten Tottenham in a thrilling North London derby in the previous game week.
However, the impressive Brighton dominated them and was very relentless on the press.
Arsenal has been playing from the back since Mikel Arteta has been their manager and the Spaniard insists on it.
Brighton made it very hard for them to achieve that and everyone could see that they were struggling in the game.
Sherwood says their struggles to beat Brighton’s press shows that they have no Plan B.
‘Arsenal have no clue when to go long. They need to be more flexible in how they play,’ he told Premier League Productions as quoted by The Metro.
‘They are hell-bent on playing out from the back – where as they [Brighton] mix it up. They know when to play through and they know when to go long.
‘It looked like that was after the Lord Mayor’s Show [for Arsenal]. That was the big game [Tottenham]. Now, we are back to the boring business and it looked boring.’
Arsenal will hopefully develop one during the international break as they will face tougher fixtures on the return to Premier League football.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Do I have some sort of site regulated ceiling for the amount of words I can post at any one time? or, even worse, have I been blacklisted from responding to any article that speaks negatively about our current manager? Just asking, as this is the second time in the last 2 days where the site has completely rejected my posted responses…very peculiar and a bit suspicious considering the subject matter in question on both occasions
now incredibly suspicious, considering that the above post didn’t receive the same treatment!!!!
Sin binned buddy ?
Been there mate , maybe change your views to @Arteta in and your be rosey .
is this some sort of probationary designation???
I don’t know mate ,maybe ask FF for advice , he seems to have it down to a Tee
No doubt…it’s just a little odd that I could post this “sin bin” gibberish without any issues whatsoever, but when I try to submit something of some consequence it disappears into the ether…isn’t it ironic that when those who support the pro-Arteta narrative go on the offensive nothing is forthcoming from Admin, yet when anyone with a contrary opinion simply responds in kind they’re summarily admonished and only their post gets removed from the site…btw I enjoyed your earlier attempt to bait the pro-Xhaka contingent
I would have a say on this BUT Tim Sherwood cum on!!!!!!