Arsenal slammed for prioritising Maddison over other areas of the team

Darren Bent has criticised Arsenal for prioritising the signing of James Maddison this summer, insisting that we have weaker areas of the team that need looking at.

The Gunners have moved to sign back-up left back Nuno Tavares, England international Ben White and the young Albert Sambi Lokonga already this summer, while an attacking midfielder appears high on our wishlist at present also.

Recent reports seem to claim that we have made a bid to sign Maddison, who Leicester are believed to rate as worth a whopping £70 Million, which will no doubt leave a hefty hole in our summer budget, and Bent insists that the money could probably be better spent in other areas of the team.

“[Maddison] is a fantastic player. I’d love to see him in an Arsenal shirt, but I believe there’s other positions that are probably more important than maybe getting that playmaker,” Bent told TalkSPORT.

“We’ve just seen [Emile] Smith Rowe, who was brilliant last season, signing a new contract.

“We’ve still got [Bukayo] Saka there too.

“Of course you want good players in, and Madison is a very good player, but maybe another central midfielder?

“Maybe a right-back? A right-back would be important.”

I’m not sure a right-back is our priority at present, especially with the impressive form that Calum Chambers has shown in the role since his return from injury, while there are reports that Cedric Soares has also been impressing the manager in pre-season, but I certainly wouldn’t begrudge our side from bringing in another top central midfielder, or even a top goalkeeper to rival or displace Leno.

Should the number 10 role be the priority looking at our current squad?

Patrick