Arsenal slammed for prioritising Maddison over other areas of the team

Darren Bent has criticised Arsenal for prioritising the signing of James Maddison this summer, insisting that we have weaker areas of the team that need looking at.
The Gunners have moved to sign back-up left back Nuno Tavares, England international Ben White and the young Albert Sambi Lokonga already this summer, while an attacking midfielder appears high on our wishlist at present also.
Recent reports seem to claim that we have made a bid to sign Maddison, who Leicester are believed to rate as worth a whopping £70 Million, which will no doubt leave a hefty hole in our summer budget, and Bent insists that the money could probably be better spent in other areas of the team.
“[Maddison] is a fantastic player. I’d love to see him in an Arsenal shirt, but I believe there’s other positions that are probably more important than maybe getting that playmaker,” Bent told TalkSPORT.
“We’ve just seen [Emile] Smith Rowe, who was brilliant last season, signing a new contract.
“We’ve still got [Bukayo] Saka there too.
“Of course you want good players in, and Madison is a very good player, but maybe another central midfielder?
“Maybe a right-back? A right-back would be important.”
I’m not sure a right-back is our priority at present, especially with the impressive form that Calum Chambers has shown in the role since his return from injury, while there are reports that Cedric Soares has also been impressing the manager in pre-season, but I certainly wouldn’t begrudge our side from bringing in another top central midfielder, or even a top goalkeeper to rival or displace Leno.
Should the number 10 role be the priority looking at our current squad?
Patrick
Sky just reported
BREAKING NEWS
Arsenal remain very interested in doing a deal for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.
In yellow writing ✍️ 😂
This followed
Sky Sports News has been told Maddison would be “open to the idea” of moving to the Emirates Stadium.
A potential deal would be difficult as Leicester’s valuation is thought to be in the region of £70m.
Arsenal have been exploring how a deal could be structured. Cash-plus-players would rely on Leicester accepting the players on offer.
A straight cash deal is not easy – but not impossible. Arsenal are likely to have raise funds from sales.
Maddison’s contract still has three years to run and Leicester are under no pressure to sell. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the club “don’t have to sell” and “don’t need to sell”.
Bent will you please keep your nose out, if we want to prioritise signing James Maddison then we will try and land him, he is easily the the best player for this club.
If Maddison is open to a move to Arsenal then he might try doing a Harry Kane. Spice things up a bit
To me sue that shows a complete lack of class when players do that ,we have had it done over the years to us and it always spoils a footballers reputation .
Sure does!
100% agree on that, Dan kit!
Absolutely nothing wrong to do a “Sol Campbell”, as the player has fulfilled his obligations with the current employer and must look forward to the future.
But, to disrespect the current employer for personal greed/ambition is un-classy. No guarantee that the player wouldn’t do the same to the next employer.
Now there’s a thing, the words “Talksport” and “Arsenal Slammed” in one sentence !
Mind you, we do ask for it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gave up listening ages ago.
Wind up merchants.
Parry the other morning on TV slamming caravan drivers, as he gets stuck behind them in his “70 grand Jag'”.
Prioritizing Maddison is never bad 4 Arsenal at this time going 4ward. What do pundits really want 4rm us? If we never went 4 a world class player, they will say we are buying cheap articles. Now that we are buying one, some still complain. Arsenal need Maddison more than Maddison need Arsenal. Go get that guy!!!
I have to agree with him concerning our need for a proper RB it would improve us so much imagine a KT type of player as RB.
in all honesty here, CC is extremely underrated
He’s by far our best RB imo
he lacks top spd but he is still pretty quick and adding White to teh back line also compensates for CC’s speed.
He is good in the air
he can defend
he’s good on the ball
he can pass
handle being under pressure
good final ball, not quite KT but close imo
Versatile
there are plenty of other things i can list, so IMO we dont really need a RB unless he is a top drawer player, which we cant afford anyway
Maddison , like he said himself is more an ”8” than a 10 so he would be brought in to play with ESR and not be direct replacement / competition for him.
If we can get Maddison, i would 100% be over joyed, young , proven EPL player and English
Everybody seems to know what Arsenal Football Club needs. Let the guys do things the way they deem fit, judge them when they are done. Too many cook spoil the brot.
The whole Maddison gig is quite an intriguing proposition, albeit I very much doubt anything will happen unless there’s a player swap component to the deal…of course, my only concerns involve his surprisingly underpublicized “off field” predilections, albeit probably something that would naturally wane with age, and his more recent injury woes, after all we are Arsenal and such issues can never be taken lightly…personally, I think he needs to move on from LC, as his body language and the manager’s tactical selections, once he returned from injury, seemed to suggest
as for Bent’s commentary regarding what we should prioritize, I can see what he might be thinking, especially if he believes that our tactics will remain the same as last year, which I can only hope won’t be the case, as he might think that if we brought Maddison onboard MA would likely shoehorn ESR out side again…on the other hand, if this purchase would allow MA to forgo the negative tactics and find a way to play both Maddison and ESR in more centrally located positions, this should be considered our highest priority, as we do have a few manageable pieces from a RB perspective
shocking that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. and he’ll be the first to criticize when we go another season not creating many chances.