Arsenal slammed on Saliba after deadline day loan falls through

It is safe to say that Arsenal doesn’t enjoy a fine relationship with the French side, Saint Etienne after the Gunners spoiled their efforts to bring back William Saliba on loan once again.
The Gunners signed the 19-year-old Frenchman from Saint Etienne last summer and they allowed him to remain with them for the rest of the season.
He helped them reached the final of the French Cup and when covid19 broke, he had returned to the Emirates before the final could be played.
Saint Etienne tried to strike a deal with Arsenal to take him, but they couldn’t reach an agreement with the Gunners, they slammed Arsenal for the failed move.
As Saliba continues to struggle in his first season at the club, the French side attempted to take him on loan again for the rest of the season.
They had secured an agreement with Arsenal, but some administrative fault from the Gunners side meant the move wasn’t completed before the transfer window shuts.
They have now slammed the Gunners again for that problem.
A statement on the French club’s official website read: “Long before the transfer window closed, AS Saint-Etienne had reached an agreement with William Saliba and accepted Arsenal’s offer for a one-season loan.
“Unfortunately, all the administrative conditions could not be met in time, in England, for the completion of the deal.
“The disappointment is great for ASSE and William Saliba, who was particularly determined to return to a club where he has flourished.”
All i can say is we must have a better plan for him.
They should EFF off.. Arsenal were busy handling the TP deal
Saint etiene acting like free loaders. Arsenal should have asked for 10 mil loan fee.
forget all the politics,I feel for the young William,nothing seems to go right for him,setback after setback !☹️
👍 It is a shame…
It is Sue,I know it won’t be the same as going back to his childhood club but I’m pretty confident he will be well looked after among the Arsenal family!👍
If saint ettein wants him back that means he is fit to play, so why can’t he be featured in cup games at least. That young man would be regretting his move to Arsenal.
Saint Etienne come across as having absolutely no class.
I hope William can secure a loan move to a Championship side, the window for that doesnt close for another week or so.
I read that Fulham and another PL club were interested in taking him on loan but for some reason it didn’t happen!??
Don’t see why we don’t offer Saliba, Willock and Nelson on loan and some money to Brentford for Benerahma. All 3 would be starters and should help Brentford achieve promotion installing a winning mentality on them. They all get to play together and Brentford isn’t exactly far from the Emirates. It’s a win win for everyone involved.
Honestly. Nelson has nothing to offer in Arsenal for now. Including Willock. Benrahma should be in Arsenal. He is just wasting in Brentford.
Where were we “slammed” exactly?
Talk about making a mountain out of a mole hill.
What with PSG reportedly wanting Soks for free and St Ettiene trying to get us to pay the extra £2,500,000 in order thaat he could play for them in the French FA cup final, I am so pleased both these French parasite clubs missed out on trying to con our club.
I don’t know what happened, but just as we have with Atletico Madrid, let’s keep showing the world we are not anybody’s fool and, in fact, are starting to throw our weight about!!!