Arsenal slammed on Saliba after deadline day loan falls through

It is safe to say that Arsenal doesn’t enjoy a fine relationship with the French side, Saint Etienne after the Gunners spoiled their efforts to bring back William Saliba on loan once again.

The Gunners signed the 19-year-old Frenchman from Saint Etienne last summer and they allowed him to remain with them for the rest of the season.

He helped them reached the final of the French Cup and when covid19 broke, he had returned to the Emirates before the final could be played.

Saint Etienne tried to strike a deal with Arsenal to take him, but they couldn’t reach an agreement with the Gunners, they slammed Arsenal for the failed move.

As Saliba continues to struggle in his first season at the club, the French side attempted to take him on loan again for the rest of the season.

They had secured an agreement with Arsenal, but some administrative fault from the Gunners side meant the move wasn’t completed before the transfer window shuts.

They have now slammed the Gunners again for that problem.

A statement on the French club’s official website read: “Long before the transfer window closed, AS Saint-Etienne had reached an agreement with William Saliba and accepted Arsenal’s offer for a one-season loan.

“Unfortunately, all the administrative conditions could not be met in time, in England, for the completion of the deal.

“The disappointment is great for ASSE and William Saliba, who was particularly determined to return to a club where he has flourished.”