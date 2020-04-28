Arsenal slash Aubameyang asking price by almost half as Man Utd & Chelsea cleared to complete bargain signing

Arsenal are ready to accept just £30m for Aubameyang.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to accept bids as low as £30million for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is approaching the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, so it makes sense that we’re gearing up to sell him for below market value to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

Still, the Sun‘s claim that we could let him go for as little as £30m is a bit of a worry to say the least.

It’s also quite a change from the £56m asking price we were reported to have set by the Express, who link our rivals Manchester United and Chelsea as being among his suitors.

That means we’ve slashed his asking price by almost half, and at this point you have to wonder if it wouldn’t just be better to keep him for the final year of his contract.

We’re not going to be able to do much with £30m added to our transfer kitty, with big money surely needed to replace such a quality player.

It’s also worrying to think we could be ready to strengthen our rivals like that without making them pay at least a little more to land one of the most lethal finishers in the Premier League.

United and Chelsea both need signings up front this summer and they’re unlikely to get as good a bargain as this anywhere else.