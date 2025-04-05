Arsenal slim title hopes take a hit after drawing 1-1 with Everton

Arsenal were held to a draw by Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon, losing further ground in the Premier League title race.

Playing before Liverpool could either benefit or hinder Arsenal, depending on the outcome of their match.

The Gunners needed to beat Everton, just as Liverpool had done a few days earlier, but with Real Madrid in mind, they opted to rest some key players.

Without Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in the starting XI, it was always going to be challenging, and Arsenal struggled to create clear chances in the early stages, even though Everton allowed them to dominate possession.

Their control eventually bore fruit when Leandro Trossard produced a superb strike that beat the Everton goalkeeper.

Arsenal dominated the first half, and Trossard might have added a second before the interval.

However, Everton returned with more intent after the break, showing greater attacking ambition, which began to trouble the visitors.

Arsenal faltered, conceding a controversial penalty shortly after the restart, which Iliman Ndiaye successfully converted.

From that point, Arsenal seemed to realise they could not afford to let Liverpool secure the title too easily and pushed forward in search of a second goal.

Everton defended resolutely, waiting patiently for an opportunity to strike on the counter. Liverpool supporters would likely have appreciated Everton’s defensive resilience, as Arsenal struggled even to deliver a quality corner to restore their lead.

Arsenal will now look towards the Real Madrid game probably knowing the title race is basically over with and that the Champions League is all they have left to play for.