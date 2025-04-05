Arsenal slim title hopes take a hit after drawing 1-1 with Everton

Arsenal were held to a draw by Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon, losing further ground in the Premier League title race.
Playing before Liverpool could either benefit or hinder Arsenal, depending on the outcome of their match.
The Gunners needed to beat Everton, just as Liverpool had done a few days earlier, but with Real Madrid in mind, they opted to rest some key players.
Without Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in the starting XI, it was always going to be challenging, and Arsenal struggled to create clear chances in the early stages, even though Everton allowed them to dominate possession.
Their control eventually bore fruit when Leandro Trossard produced a superb strike that beat the Everton goalkeeper.
Arsenal dominated the first half, and Trossard might have added a second before the interval.
However, Everton returned with more intent after the break, showing greater attacking ambition, which began to trouble the visitors.
Arsenal faltered, conceding a controversial penalty shortly after the restart, which Iliman Ndiaye successfully converted.
From that point, Arsenal seemed to realise they could not afford to let Liverpool secure the title too easily and pushed forward in search of a second goal.
Everton defended resolutely, waiting patiently for an opportunity to strike on the counter. Liverpool supporters would likely have appreciated Everton’s defensive resilience, as Arsenal struggled even to deliver a quality corner to restore their lead.
Arsenal will now look towards the Real Madrid game probably knowing the title race is basically over with and that the Champions League is all they have left to play for.
This game in some respects was a nothing game and the Ref was poor (for both teams) but after a bright first half, I can not explain why we were so poor. Rice was hopeless all game, Saka just needs minutes and Odergaard is a shadow. Not a penalty ever but we just reverted to the way we have been, that has cost us all season. Insipid foitball. We have made it so easy for Liverpool, they haven’t been under pressure from us at any part of the season. Lets see what we can do against RM because its last chance saloon, to salvage an underwhelming season, in e every respect.
Did I hear title hopes?
It was a typo. Calm down.
The penalty decision was unfair. Arsenal would’ve likely won the game if the Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard and Timber played since the first half, but the Real Madrid game must’ve been more important for them
No more title hope. We’re just fighting to finish the season as a runner-up and counting on our luck to go to the next phase of UCL
@Gai, it’s obvious RMadrid is in Arteta’s mind who rested 4 key players. IMO, the players on field gave their best and they could have won but for a soft penalty. Recently, it’s been tough beating Everton at home by Epl teams.
There is a very big chance we can win RMadrid at home. But, over two legs their quality and experience may be too difficult for Arsenal to handle. But in football their is a place of luck and anything is possible in the round leather game
League was done ages ago!
Just glad to avoid defeat and no new injuries – I would have taken that beforehand.
I thought Kiwior was very good on the ball, and looked very comfortable, albeit against Everton.
Everton offered nothing of note. Kiwior will struggle against RM if played. He is out of his depth.
Every Arsenal player will be out of their depth against Real!
We have at least 5 or 6players who would get significant game time for Madrid and minimum 2 starters maybe 3.
Don’t forget, they have the great Ceballos?
No they won’t and they shouldn’t.
With one eye firmly on the big one, our performance today can be excuse as not much is left of this campaign as far us our chances are concern.
The big one? Madrid is going to wipe the floor with us. Kivior starting at CB vs. Real while Merino leads the line? Get serious. We could play them in 100 two legged ties and not win. This season was over before it started.
You’re not confident then🤣
There’s confidence and then there’s something else not pleasant saying.
Our planning should demonstrate respectable intent than to purely lean on luck.
To be fair to the likes of Kiwior and Merino, we’d still be massive underdogs even with everyone fit.
Arsenal have no pedigree in Europe, and it would be a huge shock if we beat them, as was the case with Bayern last season.
Interesting how RM lost today to the yellow submarine via an added time winner.
That just means they will be extra mad on Tuesday.
Myles Lewis Skelly is an accident about to happen against real Madrid I just hope Arteta won’t fall for the temptation of starting him
So you choose poor refereeing decisions to come to the opinion MLS is an accident waiting to happen. Interesting. Its probably a goid thing Tuchel and Arteta do not agree. He will play against RM.
There is NO TITLE RACE. There hasn’t been one all year. We were out of the title race as soon as the summer window closed without us adding a real center forward. We have never once put Liverpool under any pressure or even cut the gap to below 5 points. The blame for that fall squarely on the shoulders of the manager. His transfer market priorities were dreadfully out of whack, and we have a dreadfully limited attack because of it. Please stop putting title race talk in our articles.
How do you put pressure on Liverpool with so many injuries and red cards? Especially the amount the key injuries. Our entire right side decimated!
Whilst it wasn’t a great summer transfer window, it’s crazy how much emphasize is put on that for our failings – something that’s speculative as to whether we would have benefited, yet ignoring factual things that have happened during the season which was had a negative impact like injuries and red cards.
Crazy how speculation trumps facts!
@Lucy78: I hear you loud and clear and taking the challenges you highlighted, we didn’t prepare enough for this season.
Coupled with the above, we overhyped our team and our chances all the way ……. there’s an element of emotional abuse of fans with all this and for the team we so much love.
DOH! By not getting red cards and being naive?
the entire front line went down with popped hamstrings. those are fatigue related injuries that come from overwork. the front line was overworked because the club added zero depth and quality to an area of obvious need. Those injuries were completely predictable given the lack of squad rotation and available options up top. Writing that off to bad luck is like failing to study for a giant portion of the exam and then saying you were unlucky the stuff you didnt study was on the final.
Yawn, scratching my face when awakening, was there a game today?
Better chance of winning the Powerball then advancing versus madrid, most likely will be a shellacking, hopefully not like against Bayern.
Will believe it when I see it, AFC getting enough of the right players, in the right positions in the window to be able to rotate.
Can’t actually believe we have 7 more EPL games. Rest our top players whom are not injured, do we have any left? Play some of the academy talent and see what is coming up. We already know what we have with this coach in this system.
Maybe work on different ways of playing in half games, instead the boring play we play now.
We can try those experiments you’ve suggested once we have second place secured.
The prize that we can’t allow to slip away is UCL qualification for next season.
that’s all that is lett to play for
2nd versus 4th blah blah blah.
Another wasted year!
It pep light had rotated, might have won league and actually had a chance in the CL, as it stands nope.
Before you reply, did Saliba play all of this game?
We all know the answer.
As much as we are underdogs against Real I think we stand a chance despite the injuries we have. Fans are being harsh on Kuwior as he lacks game time. Gabriel used to be rash and error prone but as he settled in the team he became much better. We need to support our fringe players when they get a chance to play. Its not wasy to come in and fill in for one of the team’s best players. Not easy at all. We have players like Odegaard who has been very average the whole season but he is rarely criticized. I am much frustrated by the coach as most of the players seem not to improve under his guidance. The trend has seen most of the players regressing under Arteta eg Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard.
Next week let’s be positive and support the team as much of the blame is with Arteta and not the players.
When is Ode going learn how to shoot the ball? He has squandered chances handed to him on a plate by his teammates many times!
He doesn’t even look the same as he did before he got hurt, he is taut, old with sunken cheeks now!
He also became a father for the first time on I believe Dec. 1st. I hope everything is good and under control on the home front.
I think the problem with Odegaard is his shoes like Cucurella had with Chelsea otherwise how can one sky the ball like that. Not today several times since his return from injury. Extremely awkward and difficult to motivate the team when a captain underperforms to not lead by example.
Every Gooner now understans that Skelly unfolded means an accident waiting to happen that is why the famous quote ‘ you can not win anything with kids’. England and Tuchel beware of this danger. Calafiori please get well soon and come asap lest Rodrygo and Brahim would tear us apart via Skelly route.