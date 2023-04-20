Arsenal slip up against Man United Women, but we mustn’t give up on the title race yet

Eidevall And His Arsenal team Are Still In The WSL Title Race; Loss To Man United Didn’t Take That Away

There are numerous conclusions we can draw from Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal Women, but can we first address the elephant in the room? Is Arsenal still in contention for the WSL title? It has been four years since Arsenal last won the WSL title, and some of us had begun to believe before the United game that the drought would end next month.

Yes, Arsenal lost against table-toppers United, but I believe they still have a chance to win the league title. The Gunners have lost their status as favourites for the title, a status they could have held on to by winning Wednesday night, as a win over United would have certainly made them favourites for the title. Eidevall and his girls would have tied in points with the Red Devils but would have played a game less.

However, now that Arsenal are 6 points behind United, beating United for the title may warrant them winning their game at hand and United dropping points. They have games against Villa and Manchester City to come in which they could drop points. But even if United are out of the way, what about Chelsea? Chelsea are two points ahead of Arsenal but have played one fewer game. If they win their game at hand, they could go five points ahead. Arsenal can reduce this by 3 points when the two teams (Chelsea and Arsenal) meet towards the end of May.

With a win over Chelsea, they can also hope the Blues’ tricky schedule in the Champions League sees them drop points in one of their other WSL fixtures. Arsenal women are still in the title race; Alessia Russo’s strike in the extra time of the first half didn’t end that, but what it did was make it certain that Arsenal can’t drop any more points and need United and Chelsea to slip for them to lift the WSL trophy.

