Arsenal slows down their interest in Brighton star

Arsenal is interested in signing Alexis Mac Allister, but the Gunners might not make their move for him in the January transfer window.

The Argentinian has just won the World Cup with his country, and he was one of their key men in the competition, which has attracted the Gunners and several other clubs to him.

Brighton is bracing itself to make some money from the sale of a talented player again and Arsenal could be their customer.

However, a report in the Daily Mail says his arrival at the Emirates is not imminent because Arsenal has other positions in their squad they want to strengthen, and he is not a priority target.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mac Allister was in superb form at the World Cup and has not done badly in the Premier League. But we probably do not need a new attacking midfield in this campaign.

By the end of the season, we could add him to our squad, but for now, we need to focus on new men to strengthen the team in other departments.

We could be in for a good second half of the season if we can bolster our squad with the right players next month.

