Arsenal smash their way to victory in five-goal thriller with Leeds

Arsenal have run away as comfortable victors at Elland Road, beating Leeds 4-1 this evening.

The home side were enjoying spells in possession initially, while the Gunners patiently picked their moments to come out and attack, and we didn’t have to wait long before breaking the deadlock.

Gabriel Martinelli was the man to smash home the opener around 15 minutes into the encounter, after Bukayo Saka’s inspiring run got his opponents on the back foot, while Alexandre Lacazette also worked hard to fight for the ball before it fell to the Brazilian.

We continued to pile forward from this point, and was nearly punished by a great solo-run by Raphinha, who ran past a number of defenders only to send his effort just wide of the near post.

That miss was punished almost straight away, as we piled straight up the other end once again, and just as the home side thought they were to try and hit us on the counter, Granit Xhaka won it back in the centre-circle to turn it around, and played in Martinelli perfectly to run in on goal.

It was no easy finish however after the defender sped back, but the Brazilian managed to show his strength and get the effort away.

Bukayo Saka made it three before the break, with his diagonal run across the box eventually opening up space to shoot, although he can thank a slight deflection to beat the goalkeeper.

We went out on the second half a little too comfortable, controlling the pace of the game nicely until Ben White’s reckless challenge in the box gifted the Whites a penalty, and Raphinha made no mistake from the spot.

Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to make sure there was no need for any worry however, scoring yet another goal to close out the game at 4-1.

