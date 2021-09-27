Arsenal smash Tottenham in our best 45 mins ever under Arteta

Arsenal smash Tottenham and put them back in their place! by Konstantin Mitov

Well, well lovely Arsenal people, we smashed Tottenham and I absolutely loved it! If last seasons first 45 minutes against them was great, this was even better. By far the best 45 minutes of football I’ve seen under Arteta!

We were sublime! Our passing was quick, forward and had purpose. Our attitude was amazing, we came out to dominate them and we did. That opening goal with Saka slipping it to Smith Rowe was made in Hale end making it all the more sweeter.

Than Xhaka saving Ramsdale’s blushes before setting us up for a beautiful 1-2 between Auba and Smith Rowe who returned it to our captain who found the bottom corner of the net was just amazing.

To top it off, Harry Kane gave away the ball, than sprinted all the way back, just to assist Saka for an Arsenal 3d. God I wish I could be at the ground. The place was truly rocking. Best atmosphere I can remember for a very long time.

It’s sad that we allowed them a consolation goal in the second half, but overall I’m extremely happy. Mind the gap hey? It took just 2 weeks to surpass them when we were bottom and they were top. It’s part of why it feels so good to smash them. You see they always live in our shadow, even though they had a good few seasons, they know deep down who the big club in North London is, and they just couldn’t wait to give it hard to us. That didn’t last long did it?

Not that being above Spurs should ever be your target when it comes the Premier league, because that’s not really ambitious, but we really needed that win. Those Arteta celebrations man… You could see what it meant for him and the players too.

To be fair to the manager (and I’ve been a huge critic of his), today it was spot on! He took what many of us thought was a gameble on Xhaka and it worked. Everyone was up for it.

Tomiyasu is an absolute gem of a signing. In modern football every position is important and just look at the difference of having Takehiro instead of Bellerin. The guy can challenge for a ball, win a header and he managed to keep Son quiet, and that was the only player Spurs that really worried me.

All our new signings we excellent. Ramsdale was solid once again. Odegaard was dictating play and even Ben White impressed me at the back. There was that clumsy challenge on Kane, but otherwise I’ve not felt this good for our defense for a long time.

Now it’s time to have a well deserved excellent celebration and then prepare for Brighton. It’s easy to be motivated to beat Spurs. The next game will be an entirely different challenge, and the expectations will now be higher, but for the first time we can say, our season has truly started!

Konstantin