Arsenal snapped back to reality by Liverpool

The game I watched last night was exactly the sort of Arsenal I hate to see and Liverpool, another top team, has once again showed our weaknesses!

How do I sum up the game? Well from what I saw last night there was a lack of connection! lack of creativity, we had no leaders, no voice and nowhere to go! Apart from the time I saw Xhaka have a go at the back line for letting Liverpool through for the umpteenth time in the first half, that was the first time I saw any Arsenal player speaking up!

How we got one goal surprised me, but of course conceding not long after we go 1-0 up and losing the game is something we were used to before Arteta came in.

I will admit Ceballos coming on added a sense of creativity as we saw from the ball to Lacazette, which he failed to convert and again our finishing let us down when we could have been right back in the game, twice!

Maitland-Niles disappointed me, as did Leno and there was just nothing creative in midfield that filled me with positivity! Tierney couldn’t handle Keita which made me think although it was nice to have him back, was he rushed back not being match fit? Bellerin on the other wing couldn’t handle Mane and if Arteta will not use Mesut Ozil again this season then he really needs to go out and buy either Partey, Aouar or both. If we keep going with the team we have then we can kiss top four (or even top six) goodbye and forget about defending our FA Cup triumph!

It is no surprise that Liverpool exposed us for what we know are our weaknesses. But I did at least think that our boys would do better than what they did!

Utter disappointment but not a big surprise! Gooners?

