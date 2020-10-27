Arsenal: So much attacking talent but so few goals…..

Reality dawns the day after the night before!

Waking up today and I am more frustrated about the loss to Leicester than I was yesterday.

Why, may you ask? Well, because I have had time to analyse and yet I still fail to understand how after we had so much possession and control, and how we can have so much talent in our squad, yet we just fail to create any chances and score any goals.

We are known as the attacking team, we also were known for our creative flair and goals scored but that has quickly evaporated, and we have now got a team that a lot of fans were calling for over the years, a defensively solid team!

All well and good if you want to park the bus each game, but parking the bus doesn’t get you wins, it gets you draws, and as we saw from last season the two points lost can be a big factor come the end of the season!

Regardless of how defensive we go, the likes of Aubameyang, Pepe, Lacazette and Partey should be able to create and score goals, no matter the opponent no matter the game. Yet they fail to do so.

Two back to back games in the Premier League and the outcome is the same, a 1-0 loss, a silly defensive error and a lack of creativity in our midfield, and up front has deemed costly.

The Europa league win was another paper over the crack, but what did we do in Austria in the second half that we can’t do in the league only three days later? Fatigue plays a part, of course it will, but these guys are footballers; this is what they live for, nothing will take away the fact that there is still something missing from our squad, and no Partey addition or contract extension for Auba will change that!

Now I begin to think that even if we had Messi in our side the goals just would not come, that is how poor our midfield is, and if they don’t fix up the mentality and the creativity then they will find the goals even harder to come by as each game goes by!

Shenel Osman