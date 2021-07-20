Arsenal softens their stance on Bellerin but Inter is still asking for same thing

Arsenal is keen to get rid of Hector Bellerin this summer and that has made them shift positions as they negotiate his sale with Inter Milan.

The Italians have appeared as his most serious suitors at the moment, but they cannot reach an agreement with Arsenal over his signature.

Inter wants him to replace Achraf Hakimi but they are only offering a loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer.

Arsenal had wanted only an outright sale, but Tuttomercatoweb says in the last hours they have agreed to allow him to leave on loan, but only with an obligation to buy.

Despite this change of demands, the report says Inter is still insisting on just a loan with the option to buy.

If the Italians keep asking for this arrangement, the full-back might remain at the Emirates this summer unless another club comes in to sign him.

He has already agreed on personal terms with the Italians on a five-year deal worth 3.5m euros per season and he is pushing Arsenal to reach an agreement with them for him to pack his bags and depart the Emirates.

His transfer is set to affect Mikel Arteta’s plans for the new season especially if he plans to sign another right back in this transfer window.