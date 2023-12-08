Arsenal sold 850,000 replica shirts last season, but how much did they make?

Arsenal sells several hundred thousand replica shirts annually, as supporters worldwide eagerly embrace the club’s colours. This serves as a crucial way for fans to identify with their beloved team and contributes significantly to the Gunners’ financial success.

Generating revenue is paramount for every football club, and income from shirt sales represents a substantial financial stream. Reportedly, Arsenal achieved a record-breaking figure last season by selling 850,000 official replica shirts since Adidas took over kit production. However, Football Insider reveals that the club earned only £5.1 million from those sales.

Despite having various revenue streams, Arsenal may not be overly concerned about the specific contribution from replica shirt sales. Nevertheless, the club is likely aiming to enhance this income stream and secure more substantial returns in the upcoming financial report.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As a team with several other income streams, we certainly want them to bring a lot of money to our accounts.

However, this is already a record-breaking number and we expect it to be much better in the following campaigns.

As long as we keep making good progress on the pitch and win trophies, more fans will buy our shirts as a show of support for the team.

