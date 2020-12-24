Arsenal sold their soul to Kroenke and destroyed the club

As long as Kroenke is the owner this club will NEVER be what it used to be. Selling Arsenal’s best players year after year without replacing them with quality since he bought in, always going for the cheap solution. Then when investment has been made it has been on the wrong players, paying over the odds to get crap in return. The investing also started too late considering how many years we sold off the good players we did have.
Kroenke doesn’t care about football, he doesn’t care about Arsenal and lastly, he doesn’t care what you or I think as long as the club is making money.
If one of us fans owned this club, we would do everything in our power to make sure we were competing, sacking boards, executives and managers. We would invest in the club if needed and we would feel responsible for what direction the club was heading. I know I would.
So to say that the blame doesn’t lie with the owners isn’t right. The owners employ the people that are making the decisions, but if they don’t care, they won’t react when things are not going right.
Look at Abramovich at Chelsea, forget about the money and look at the other decisions done over there in regards to boards, executives and managers. They always compete, and if not, they find the reason and solution immediately. This is because their owner CARE. Ours doesn’t and he never will, he has to go. I mean come on, we all know Arteta was just the cheap “solution”, any other manager would demand investments to be made, that’s why we didn’t get any other manager. I remember Arteta saying that he demanded investing in the beginning, but he went quiet really fast about that.
I feel powerless, I don’t understand how we can keep blaming players, managers, executives and the board, is it just because deep down we know we can’t do anything to change the owner?
Humour me, if Abramovich was the owner from the Invincibles and onwards, do you think our last title would have been that year?
I don’t, I even think Wenger would still be around with a star studded, world beating team, like the snakes running our club told us we would be.
For my own well-being I am considering divorcing football all together. I love this club, but why keep on filling the pockets of an owner who has played us fans for fools for years, it won’t ever change. If I keep buying in to it, I will only get more hurt.
The Arsenal soul is gone, sold like a cheap harlot in a brothel many years ago, and if owners don’t change, neither will our situation.
OT…season’s greetings and Merry Christmas to everyone! It’s time to put all our worries behind and enjoy the festivities. Stay safe and be happy!
Too true, Winston! Merry Christmas to you! 🎁🎄🍻⛄
Merry Christmas Sue!
The ex-Arsenal owners who sold their shares to Kroenke are David Dein, Danny Fiszman, Peter Hill-Wood, Alisher Usmanov and Farhad Moshiri. The one that introduced Kroenke to the board is David Dein
The one who ultimately has to pay for Arsenal’s financial loss is Stan Kroenke, while most fans can stream Arsenal matches illegally. The one who hired the incompetent and complacent employees is Kroenke
The billionaire doesn’t seem to care much because his main income isn’t from Arsenal and he’d most likely sell Arsenal if a lucrative offer comes. He’s so similar to my ex-boss, who’s been trying to sell his company and caused a big turnover of employees in that sick company
that’s it he’s a businessman make him an offer for arsenal he can’t refuse.
Didn’t we spend over 300M recently in transfers? Did Stan object? Why do we blame him for everything. He does need to be blamed for
1. Not sacking Wenger in 2006 after failing to regain the EPL
2. Not forcing his desire for EPL titles & UCL and being satisfied with the “Top For Tropheeee”
Had he done the above two, every other person employed would be in his place and we would be serial winners or challengers. Maybe he preferred to enjoy watching Mr. Arsene Fawlty and Mr. Manuel Gazdiz run around the Emirates trying to please the dudes they hired to play for the club.
I believe his lack of control and passion is killing Arsenal slowly
I have been saying for ages that the club has been in a massive decline and also for arteta’s head but I will back him and the players up one more time as if we lose to Chelsea on Saturday he will most certainly have nowhere to hide
So please aubameyang pepe xhaka and the rest of you over paid muppets think of the supporters for once and actually look as though you give a shit and put in s performance that we can be proud of. If you aren’t capable of that then please leave in January
Congrats, perfect view on our misery and abyss. I am old fan of AFC and my frustration is growing to intolerable level back from many years till now. Dozens of imbeciles , just to name Chaka, Mustafi, Bellerin, and many others at present and in the past are not to be blamed, we bought them. Some of them like Pepe, a guy with distorted-smiling face, always tripping over own feet was paid unbelievably high. Ozil in pension of 350k/week. Arteta is enforcing “alibi” back passes and useless crosses. It is vertical responsibility : it is Kroenke . Kroenke out or we all better give it up. Forever
I blame Kroenke for being incompetent but our managers, scouts and players have to take responsibility too..
I will keep saying it. Held on to “4th is like a trophy” mentality / attitude for too long. He has just been happy with doing the bare minimum, finishing 4th and making a profit being better than spending big trying to win big trophies, big trophies means spendinf big and there is a massive chance that your big investment will not see gains.
But whenever he makes funds available they are mostly wasted by his managers. So he gets a bit nervous and touchy spending more.
Wastes / mismanaged transfer funds in my opinion.
Xhaka – £30 million (£100,000 a week).
Ozil – £40 million (£150,000 – £350,000 a week).
Mustafi- £30 million (£100,000 a week).
Lacazatte – £50 million (£150,000 a week).
Pepe – £70 million (£120,000 a week)
Torreira – £30 million (£100,000 a week)
Saliba – £30 million (Has not kicked a ball for the first team since we signed him last season).
Then we had / have WAGE player.
Kolasinac- £120,000 a week.
Willian – £200,000 a week.
Mkhi- He was handed £200,000 a week before he got sold.
Luiz – £120,000 a week.
Then we have the likes of Cedrix, Mari, Elneny etc not making less than £70,000 a week I would think.
Auba until he renewed his contract , Santi, Sanchez, may be Gabriel have been value for the the money we paid. The rest I don’t know..
Look at all that mismanagement of transfer and wage funds. And nowonder incompetence Silent Stan gets nervous spending. The little he makes available is absolutely wasted on signing average players for big money.
😞
I believe that it was his intention to hire incompetent and corrupt enough executives to ensure bad acquisitions that will slowly turn Arsenal into a mid-table club.
Everything else bar the player wages is going his way.
With no European football, he can justify cheap transfers and low wages. And that’s when Arsenal becomes a full-blown Newcastle United, an average club with the owner that fans hate with a passion.
How many clubs in the PL have owners, that invest in the club out of their own pocket???
2?
Like Winston has done above
Greetings of the Season go out to you all wherever you are in the world
Whilst David Dein introduced Kroenke to the club, I doubt in his worse nightmares he thought it would come to this. A billionaire American owner with sports franchises sounded like a match made in heaven on the face of it. Back then with no knowledge of him, I was excited about him cementing Arsenal’s place at the pinnacle of the premier league for years to come
I have come back down to earth with a bump… a painful one at that
It is shameful and he is shameless for what has happened as Arsenal to Kroenke is an investment not a passion
Mistake upon mistake has been made at the top culminating in a slapdash recruitment policy that has done little more than slap sticking plaster over the leaks when they appear. Willian on a 3 year contract, Pepe for £72m, Ozil and Auba on £300,000+per week! That poor devil, Runarsson as our second choice goalie and we expect the club to rise up from where we are now! This has been going on for years, to the point that even before lockdown Arteta could only bring in loan signings
If Kroenke had half an inkling about football he would or should have got Arsenal flying again but he is disinterested; concerned only with making money at the expense of my hopes and dreams of seeing our great club back where it should be. I could weep. There is a ray of hope that the lawyer on the board, Tim Lewis may be quietly going about making changes. I hope so.
From the owner,Board,Management in its various tiers,the recruitment team and last but not least, the players, they are all culpable for the demise of a once great side.The examples of incompetence listed by Goonster is frightening and Edu it seems is living up to the standards set by his predecessors.As fans all we can do is hope, and pray that someone within the Arsenal organization has the ability, drive and energy to give our Club a complete overhaul from top to bottom.Despite the doom and gloom, we shall continue to support the Club, because it is a part of our soul.To you all on Just Arsenal a very merry Christmas and a peaceful and healthy new year.
Arsenal was big time with Man U until Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea and brought in Mou. Then Man City got bought by Abu Dhabi. Arsenal got demoted to 4th. Then Poch at Spurs and Klopp at Liverpool made it a top 6. Leicester made it a top 7. Wolves and Everton have billionaire owners. Southampton and Aston Villa make it a top 12. Arsenal became complacent Wenger stayed too long. Emery was brilliant first season but was not given the players he wanted. Arteta has yet to realise that what worked with a billion pound squad at the Etihad is not working with the many over paid pensioners at the Emirates. Arsenal need to stop living off the 2004 Invincibles and make a quantum leap into 2021 or we are in danger of sliding into the relegation zone. The squad needs a massive overhaul both in personal and in attitude. But so many are on long term contracts and Arteta can’t seem to get a tune out of most of these leeches. We need several miracles. Hopefully the first of such miracles will arrive in the form of a win over Chelski on boxing day