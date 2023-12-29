Arsenal sorely need a striker without a question mark against their name

Every day, a new insight regarding Arsenal’s attack emerges. The most recent comes from Stuart Pearce, the ex-England and former Nottingham Forest defender.

Pearce believes Arsenal don’t have enough options up front and believes the Gunners need at least one more striker if they are to succeed. He believes that, in addition to Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Kaia Havertz (who can play as a No. 9), Arsenal needs to get a top striker capable of scoring 20 goals every season.

“You look at some of the high-flying teams around the world; they might have four options up front,” Pearce told the Express. “There are still slight question marks about Nketiah and Jesus. Maybe even if Havertz plays up top, there’s a question mark there.

“If an out-and-out goalscorer that guarantees 20-odd goals-a-season [becomes available], that would push Arsenal’s credentials even further.”

If there is one thing that is evident, it is that Arsenal has to buy a striker in January. They will be masters of their own downfall if they do not sign one.

Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins, Santiago Gimenez, Solanke and even Viktor Gyokeres have all been linked.

Arteta’s attack is in severe need of an upgrade, so hopefully whoever they recruit is an instant hit.

The Premier League title race has become more competitive, and small margins, such as not scoring enough goals, may ultimately cost the Gunners the crown. Last season, Arsenal’s failure to outscore Southampton and Newcastle in those two April draws cost them the title. They would have won the league by a point if they had won those games.

