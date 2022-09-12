Arsenal sounded out as possible destination for proven winner

Arsenal are claimed to be amongst the leading pack in the race to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in January, with AC Milan also believed to be keen.

The Gunners were believed to be looking for a central midfielder and a winger to add to the squad in towards the end of the summer transfer window, and failed on both counts to bolster those positions.

Marquinhos has since showed that he can help out in the wide areas despite his young age, but with the club believed to be considering a loan exit for him, a replacement would likely need adding to the ranks.

The solution could well be the experienced Asensio, with the Spaniard struggling for minutes at the Bernabeu. He is inside the final 12 months of his contract and appears to have zero intention to carry on being overlooked by Carlo Ancelotti, who has a wealth of young and talented players already vying for his positions.

Sport Witness cites reports in both Italy and Spain claim that both us and AC Milan are the two main protagonists in the race for his potential signature, and his latest showing of frustration when being overlooked this week only highlight his intentions to be on the pitch playing.

I do wonder if Asensio would be able to settle quickly into our side, but his fire and passion to be playing tells me that he isn’t someone to shy away. I can only assume that he has been working hard in training and felt like he was ready to make an impact for his side, only for Eden Hazard to come off the bench ahead of him instead.

I was initially reserved about the idea of signing Marco, but now I’m a little more on side with him coming in to bring some experience to our side. Whether he would be able to force his way into the starting line-up ahead of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard or Gabriel Martinelli is another question entirely.

Do you believe Asensio still has what it takes to break his way into Arteta’s first XI?

Patrick

