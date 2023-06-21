Arsenal speaking with Thomas Partey’s representatives over a summer exit

There is a possibility that Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal during the current transfer window as the club undergoes significant changes to their squad.

Mikel Arteta is preparing for an important summer transfer window, with the club’s support to strengthen the squad and compete for the league title in the upcoming season.

Partey was one of the initial signings made by Arteta upon his arrival as Arsenal manager and has been a key player for the team since then.

However, Arsenal’s squad has evolved, and with the potential addition of Declan Rice in the coming days, the Englishman may be preferred over Partey if the Ghanaian remains at the club.

According to a report from The Athletic, Arsenal is currently in discussions with Partey’s representatives to explore the possibility of his departure from the club.

Both parties are expected to agree that Partey can seek a new club, and Arsenal will consider reasonable offers for his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been a good member of our squad, but he is no longer a player we can do without.

Jorginho did well in the few games he played ahead of the ex-Atletico Madrid man last season and Rice will undoubtedly push him down on the pecking order.

