Arsenal specialist confirms ‘finishing touches’ being put on key contract extension

David Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal are closing in on a new contract for Bukayo Saka.

The journalist has been known as somewhat of an insider at Arsenal FC for some time, with breaking news on goings on at the Emirates for some time, and he now claims that we are close to agreeing terms with our young future star.

Saka has been a rare shining light amidst a tumultuous campaign, and concerns were beginning to sneak in with him having entered into the final 12 months of his playing deal today.

The 18 year-old has been employed in various positions this season, despite his young age, including as a winger, at left-back, wing-back and most recently in a midfield three.

Once the deal is finally confirmed, it will be a huge relief for followers of the club, with some believing his contract to be more important for the future of Arsenal than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also has only a year to run on his deal.

Ornstein has also claimed that our club is stepping up their pursuit of Thomas Partey this summer, with the Ghanaian midfielder believed to be keen on the move.

Arsenal putting finishing touches to new long-term contract for Bukayo Saka that will settle future of brilliant academy graduate. Expected to be announced this week. Also intensifying pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey @TheAthleticUK #AFC https://t.co/uzsvNPaKGI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 1, 2020

The journalist also told his readers at The Athletic that an official announcement is expected to come this week on the new deal.

Mikel Arteta has already admitted that there is no updates on a new deal for Aubameyang.

Which deal is more important to Arsenal in the long-term? Could another season or two with Aubameyang bring us closer to challenging our rivals for the Champions League places or the title more than a long-term deal for Saka?

