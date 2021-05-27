Arsenal spend more than Liverpool yet remain miles behind them

Arsenal fans have been protesting against their club’s owner because of a perceived lack of spending in recent seasons.
The Gunners feel that their team would be better off if Stan Kroenke opened the chequebook as the owners of Chelsea and other teams have done.
The North Londoners have fallen way behind their rivals in recent seasons as they continue to struggle in different competitions.
They reached a new low at the end of this campaign after failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.
This happened in a season where they spent cash on the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes while Liverpool almost didn’t spend and lost their Champions League and Premier League-winning centre-backs to injuries.
While some Arsenal fans keep blaming Kroenke for not spending, it has now been revealed that they have outspent Liverpool since the 2017/2018 season, yet the Reds have won the Champions League, Premier League and have finished inside the top four in each of those campaigns.
TalkSPORT reveals that Arsenal has spent £430.57m and won just the FA Cup since that time.
Liverpool, meanwhile, has spent just £404.22m and has won the Champions League and the EPL.
Do you still think Kroenke isn’t spending the cash?
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
It helps if you have players you can make a fortune on like Cutinho
Arsenal do have players like that now..
Saka & Martinelli are examples…. They should be sold at the right time that is after a few years when they are at their peak and start demanding >200k per week to stay at Arsenal… also they should never be allowed to run down their contracts
On top of this is Arsenal require a good negotiation team to get the maximum money for players…
Liverpool sold Brewster for 25 million pounds!!! Daylight robbery!!
yes Liverpool have build their team long now that the benefit they are getting why arsenal are struggling to sign big name like Liverpool did
Arsenal are not that keen to take risks in transfer market by targeting young unproven players…if a few players that are bought become successful they can be sold for huge fees. a part of which can be reinvested in the squad… only then can we get out the financial mess that Arsenal find themselves in
Kroenke is not the problem, arteta is, all you all know how to do is to complain about the board, we bought pepe for 70m bought partey for 40+, yet the manager can’t utilize them very well. The board is not the problem but the manager is
Ozila did you watch Emery win the Europa League with little Villareal last night? Did that teach you nothing? Im sure you were saying he was the problem too?