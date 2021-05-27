Arsenal spend more than Liverpool yet remain miles behind them

Arsenal fans have been protesting against their club’s owner because of a perceived lack of spending in recent seasons.

The Gunners feel that their team would be better off if Stan Kroenke opened the chequebook as the owners of Chelsea and other teams have done.

The North Londoners have fallen way behind their rivals in recent seasons as they continue to struggle in different competitions.

They reached a new low at the end of this campaign after failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

This happened in a season where they spent cash on the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes while Liverpool almost didn’t spend and lost their Champions League and Premier League-winning centre-backs to injuries.

While some Arsenal fans keep blaming Kroenke for not spending, it has now been revealed that they have outspent Liverpool since the 2017/2018 season, yet the Reds have won the Champions League, Premier League and have finished inside the top four in each of those campaigns.

TalkSPORT reveals that Arsenal has spent £430.57m and won just the FA Cup since that time.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has spent just £404.22m and has won the Champions League and the EPL.

Do you still think Kroenke isn’t spending the cash?