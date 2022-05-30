Arsenal & Spurs linked with 26 year-old defender’s potential loan signing

Arsenal and Tottenham are claimed to be interested in signing Clement Lenglet from Barcelona this summer, with a loan deal seeming most likely.

The Catalan club are claimed to be keen on offloading the defender, but due to his high wages they are accepting that a loan may be the most likely scenario.

Spurs and ourselves are both claimed in Sport.es to be interested in bringing the French defender to the Premier League this summer as the pair prepare for their returns to the Champions League and Europa League respectively, and Lenglet is said to be resigned to leaving his current club.

I struggle to believe there is much to these rumours however, especially given that we already have William Saliba set to return to the club to challenge for a first-team role, while both Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have already stamped their authority of a first-team role this term.

Lenglet has never been one who has stood out for me as someone I longed to see in north London, and I would be more than happy for him to end up at Spurs instead.

Do you rate Lenglet as a top defender? Would he improve our back four?

Patrick

