Arsenal squad player earned his international stripes despite defeat

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has come away reaping praise despite being in goal for his USA side’s 2-0 defeat to Japan.

The American moved to north London over the summer to take up the role as backup to Aaron Ramsdale, and made his full debut in the Europa League against FC is Zurich, his only competitive outing thus far for his new club.

Whilst he is currently the backup at club level, things are a little different for his country, and he could well have cemented his place in the USA starting line-up with his latest performance also.

While his entire team is said to have been below par, he is claimed to have been the one to keep the score respectable with a string of saves, and despite conceding twice (which is said to have been due to no fault of his own), he has come out of the fixture smelling of roses with a 6.5 rating out of 10 by the MLS Soccer website.

Turner is yet to get a real chance since landing in north London, but from his interviews he certainly backs himself, and he can hopefully get some more playing time ahead of the World Cup, where he looks near-certain to get the nod to perform for his country.

Ramsdale doesn’t look to be going anywhere from the starting line-up, which means Turner will most likely continue to be limited to the Europa League and cup competitions, where he will have to show his worth to the team.

