Arsenal squad value increases by almost £100 million within 14 months

Arsenal may be struggling in the Premier League and other competitions this season but the Gunner’s team value seems to be increasing.

Arsenal made a number of signings in the summer which helped them to add some quality to their ranks.

These players haven’t necessarily improved the team but their value being tracked by Transfermarkt as cited by Football London has increased.

The Gunner’s team is currently valued at £636.08m according to the website and that is almost a £100 million increase from the last year.

Arsenal had a number of outgoings and incomings in the last transfer window and that would have influenced their current value.

Alex Iwobi left the club to join Everton in a deal that netted the Gunners over £25 million.

However, they splashed the cash on signing Nicolas Pepe, William Saliba and Kieran Tierney for more than £100 million.

Mikel Arteta is preparing for another major summer at the club and there is expected to be incomings and outgoings from the Emirates yet again, but Arsenal fans will be hoping that they can keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If they sign another high-profile player like Dayot Upamecano, they might see their squad value rise yet again. But the club recorded losses in their last reported financial year and that could limit how much they spend this summer.