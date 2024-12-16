Arsenal squeeze past Liverpool Women – Only Bayern Munich stand between Renee’s perfect year

Renee Slegers, Interim Manager of Arsenal, smiles as she looks on prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Arsenal . (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Arsenal played their last league game of 2025. It was a clash against Liverpool Women at Prenton Park. What a tight contest that was; even so, our Arsenal women found a way to win it. With a 20th-minute goal by in-form Alessia Russo, they left Merseyside with all three points.

If our Gunner women aren’t the most in-form women’s team in Europe, I’m at a loss for words.

Arsenal 5-0 Brighton-

Juventus 0-4 Arsenal-

Tottenham 0-3 Arsenal-

Arsenal 1-0 Juventus-

Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa-

Valerenga 1-3 Arsenal-

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal

7 wins in a row. 21 goals scored. Only 1 goal conceded and 6 clean sheets kept.

What a time to be a Gunner women’s fan! Belief in this team is now back at last. Renee Slegers has found a way for this Arsenal team to click, play some beautiful football, and pick up results while at it, something that keeps their title hopes alive.

After the win over Liverpool, she admitted, “I am very happy with how the team finds ways to win and finds ways to overcome those challenges; that has been positive.”

Arsenal have one last game before the winter break. Bayern Munich is visiting them at Meadow Park on Wednesday for the last Champions League group game.

The desire among the gunners will be to win that game at whatever cost. Lia Walti recently revealed that the team is keen on ending the year in style. That said, ending the year in style will not only see them end the UWCL group stages as group leaders, but also embark on an 8-game winning streak.

A win over Bayern would perfectly crown Arsenal’s resurgence under interim manager Renee Slegers after a poor start to this league campaign. It could put the Arsenal hierarchy in a tricky position regarding whether to hire Renee as the permanent manager or not.

Renee needs just one more game to make her the concrete choice to lead us….

Michelle M

