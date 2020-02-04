Arsenal staff surprised at Gunners move for injured Cedric Soares

The signing of Cedric Soares has left some Arsenal staff bewildered.

Arsenal recently had to sign defenders because of a combination of injuries and poor form from their current crop.

The Gunners completed temporary moves for Pablo Mari from Flamengo and Cedric Soares from Southampton.

But the transfer of the latter raised eyebrows when it was revealed that he was about to be a free agent in the summer and was carrying an injury.

The Portuguese defender has played 19 times for Southampton this season and spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan.

Express Sport claims that Arsenal staff were surprised that their club made a move for the player when he arrived at the Emirates with an injury.

This is because the team is already suffering from several injuries to their defenders.

Southampton reportedly couldn’t believe their luck when Arsenal approached them to buy a player who they were happy to allow leave for free when this season is over.

Soares is expected to be out of action for the next few weeks with Arsenal still without the likes of Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, and Sead Kolasinac. It doesn’t appear that signing another injured player was well received within the club.

It certainly is a little perplexing why the Gunners have gone down the road of signing yet another injured player, they do have a history of doing such a move, usually with disastrous consequence, Denis Suarez and Kim Kallstrom being classic examples.

Hopefully, they know what they are doing this time and we do get to see Soares in action sooner rather than later.