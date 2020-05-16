Arsenal stance on Bukayo Saka should come as a relief to Arsenal fans

Arsenal has been tipped to save a lot of money in the transfer market because of the player that Bukayo Saka could become according to a piece in Goal.

The teenager broke into the Arsenal first team last season after being given the chance by Unai Emery.

He started this season as one of the first names on Arsenal’s team sheet and he has continued to produce the goods for the Gunners.

He has become an instrumental part of Mikel Arteta’s side as he has played almost 30 games already despite being just 18.

His contribution from the left side of attack and as a left-back has been immense and Goal believes that he would save Mikel Arteta millions in the transfer market.

Saka’s current deal is set to expire at the end of next season and he has been in talks with the club over a new contract.

The Gunners haven’t announced how much progress has been made in the talks, and although other teams are waiting to pounce, Goal reckons that the Gunners are calm about the situation and are not concerned that he will depart the Emirates.

The club wants this season to be completed successfully, then they can face renewal talks with Saka and some other key players who will soon be free to leave also.

It is good to know that the club are not concerned and confident that the teenager will sign a new contract. It would be unthinkable to see him join one of our rivals.