Arsenal star admits Ben White made him lose confidence in himself

Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu has candidly admitted that losing his first-team spot to Ben White last season affected his confidence. The defender had initially made a positive impact at the Emirates and started his spell well with the club. However, injuries disrupted his progress, which allowed Mikel Arteta to utilise Ben White as his preferred right back.

Ben White’s outstanding performances in that position have made it challenging for Tomiyasu to reclaim his spot in the team. As a result, Tomiyasu has had to fill in on the left side for some games due to White’s form and fitness.

Being relegated to a second-choice role last season had an impact on Tomiyasu’s confidence, as he faced the challenge of trying to regain his position and form within the team. However, such experiences are common in the world of football, and players often encounter competition and setbacks that they must navigate to grow and improve.

Tomiyasu said as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Yes, it was a difficult period for me. Ben White was doing very well and to be honest I lost confidence. But the injury period was four months and I think about a lot of things in this time.

‘You need to learn from the injuries, also the mistakes. You have good and bad moments, but you need to learn a lot of things from the bad moments. Now I am feeling good, not only for my body, my head also. It’s all positive.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu is a fine defender, but football moves fast and if you continue to suffer from different injuries, you are very likely to lose your spot on the team.

The defender needs to keep working hard and he will even have to work harder now that Jurrien Timber has joined.

