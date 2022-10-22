Cedric Soares has told the press that he is ‘disappointed’ that he has not featured for Arsenal so far this season.

The Portuguese defender finds himself as the third-choice right-back at present, with Ben White having impressed since switching over the to the side to accommodate William Saliba this term.

Cedric actually started the new season with an injury, which hasn’t helped his bid for minutes, and while both Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko have struggled to remain fit also, Soares still remains unused up to this point.

The 31 year-old has spoken out about his disappointment, but insists that he remains focused on ‘working hard every day’ as he awaits his time.

“Of course, I am disappointed that I have not played yet this season,” Cedric said as quoted by Yahoo.

“I believe since I arrived at Arsenal I have been giving positive answers on the pitch every time I had the chance to play.

“I have been working hard every day, as this is the only way I know to get where you want to be.

“Of course, I want to play and I want to help the team to win and achieve its goals and I will grab the opportunity when I get it. I feel I am in great shape and I am always 100 percent ready to help the team.”

Cedric also insisted that he remains ‘totally committed’ to his role in the squad.

“I will always remain totally committed and I’ll be ready whenever I’m needed,” he added.

“I like to help the team in any way I can on and off the pitch and that’s important to me. Challenges are part of football and we have to understand that.”

There is no surprises here. Cedric has always remained professional on and off the pitch, and he knows that he has a challenge on his hands to break into the first-team squad, while the new threat of White to his minutes could well mean that he doesn’t touch pitch in the PL this term. Soares could well be in action in the Europa League soon though, given that we have already qualified to the next round of the competition with two matches to spare, and he will need to put in an impressive performance to give Arteta food for thought on playing him further.

