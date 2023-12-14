Arsenal star admits he dreams about winning the Champions League

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has openly expressed his dreams of winning the Champions League alongside securing the Premier League title. After finishing the group stage as winners, Arsenal made a strong return to the competition under the management of Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners navigated through the group stages seamlessly, ensuring they finished on top. Now entering the knockout stage, the team is eager to progress beyond the round of 16. Nketiah acknowledges the challenges ahead and emphasises the need for a good draw and increased effort.

Despite the tough competition, Nketiah has shared his aspirations, stating that winning the Champions League is a dream of his. Arsenal’s pursuit of success in both domestic and European competitions reflects the team’s ambitions and determination.

The striker said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘My dream is to win (both)! It (the Champions League) is a great competition to be in. We have worked so hard to get there, so we are going to keep pushing every day to deliver and hopefully achieve our dreams.

‘There is no point being in a competition if you don’t dream to win. We have the quality to do so and we are pushing every day to win every tournament that we enter and play in.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a good time in Europe this term and should be permitted to dream as much as we want.

There will be tougher opponents in the knockout stages, but we have the players to defeat anyone.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…