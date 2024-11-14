Arsenal star admits his body is still experiencing some stiffness after injury

Jurrien Timber’s debut season at Arsenal was unexpectedly cut short after a severe injury during his first Premier League appearance, marking a challenging beginning to his time with the Gunners. After an impressive pre-season, Timber quickly earned a starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s lineup, showcasing his versatility and defensive capabilities. However, minutes into his league debut, he suffered a major setback with a cruciate ligament injury, sidelining him for the entirety of the 2023–2024 season. Now fully recovered and re-integrated into Arsenal’s first team, Timber is easing back into competitive football, but he remains mindful of his body’s response to the demands of elite-level play.

In this current season, Arsenal has approached Timber’s return with caution, ensuring they do not place too much strain on him after such a lengthy absence. His recovery journey has included minor setbacks, yet none significant enough to keep him sidelined long-term. While he’s been steadily reintroduced to the squad, the Dutch international has candidly spoken about the physical adjustments that accompany a return from such a serious injury. In an interview with Voetbal Zone, Timber admitted he still occasionally feels stiffness in his leg, a residual effect that’s not uncommon after an injury of this nature.

“That’s still somewhat the case,” Timber shared about lingering stiffness. “I had an injury that lasted three to four weeks at the beginning of October. Then I had to play against Liverpool straight away. It’s been basically non-stop since then.” He added that his body is still adapting, stating, “The fact that there are so many competitions is tough for everyone. For me – someone who has had a cruciate ligament injury – it is actually still my first season, so it is very normal.”

Timber’s remarks underscore the challenges of returning from a long-term injury, particularly in a demanding league like the Premier League. His gradual reintegration is crucial not only for his own health but also for Arsenal’s defensive depth. As he continues to adapt, Timber’s resilience and commitment to maintaining his form could make him an essential part of Arsenal’s ambitions this season.

