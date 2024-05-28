Arsenal star admits it is comforting to get a national call up after a tough season

Aaron Ramsdale admits he is relieved to be in the England squad for Euro 2024 despite losing his first-team place at Arsenal.

The goalkeeper was a regular starter at Arsenal during the 2022/2023 season and at the beginning of the 2023/2024 term.

However, shortly before the transfer window closed, Mikel Arteta’s side surprised many by signing David Raya on loan from Brentford.

The transfer was unexpected as it was widely believed that Arsenal did not need an upgrade in the goalkeeping department.

Many thought the Gunners were strong in that area and perhaps only needed to sign a new striker.

However, Arteta brought in Raya, who surpassed Ramsdale in the pecking order and became Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Ramsdale played only a few games thereafter, with just two appearances in the Premier League following Raya’s arrival.

Despite his reduced playing time at Arsenal, Ramsdale remains respected by Gareth Southgate, who selected him for the latest England squad.

Ramsdale has now broken his silence about the selection and told Sky Sports:

“But seeing your name [in the England squad] is a massive relief.

“It’s so competitive and if you do miss out then there’s so many names who are justified and good enough to be there.

“When you see your name it’s a massive relief and then you’ve got two weeks to really nail your spot down in the actual squad.”

Ramsdale has been an important player for us despite not playing, but to keep his England spot, he has to leave and get game time.

