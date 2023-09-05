Arsenal star admits the ending of last season took a toll on him

Martin Odegaard has revealed that he experienced profound fatigue at the conclusion of the previous season, a result of Arsenal’s arduous campaign that concluded with a narrow miss in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners defied expectations as they vigorously pursued the title, ultimately falling short to Manchester City. Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, Arsenal showcased their potential, igniting hopes among their devoted fans of clinching the league crown.

Nonetheless, it was Manchester City who claimed the English championship once more, leaving Arsenal to regroup and resume their journey in the subsequent campaign.

Reflecting on the conclusion of the previous season, Odegaard openly acknowledged his exhaustion,

The Norwegian told TV2:

“The whole ending, first with the club and then with the national team, was difficult. I had a good season, a lot of good things happened, but when you finish like that, it becomes extra heavy.

“I felt I was very tired after the season. I needed a break, needed to disconnect and do completely different things. The sum of both the club season and what happened here made it an even more tired body and a tired head that needed a holiday.”

Some Arsenal fans who did not step on the pitch to represent the club were also mentally exhausted by how we collapsed last season.

But the boys have returned for this campaign more robust and we will do well again if they keep performing at the highest level.

