Arsenal star agrees personal terms with Ligue 1 team

Arsenal might get their wish to cash in on Matteo Guendouzi this summer after he agreed personal terms with Olympique Marseille.

The Frenchman has been out of favour at Arsenal since he fell out with Mikel Arteta last year.

The Spaniard sent him out on loan to Hertha Berlin last season and he did well, albeit inconsistently, at the Bundesliga side.

He is now set to return to the Emirates, but his future is not at Arsenal and he is set to return to France.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the midfielder has agreed on personal terms with Marseille and the French club is now in talks with Arsenal over a move for him.

He is a player whom they consider being good enough for what they are trying to achieve in Ligue 1 and they want to sign him.

Romano also insisted that Emile Smith Rowe will sign a new Arsenal deal and the Gunners are continuing talks with AS Roma over the transfer of Granit Xhaka.

He tweeted: “OM are progressing in talks to sign Mattéo Guendouzi from Arsenal. Personal terms already agreed. 🇫🇷

“Smith-Rowe will stay and he’s 100% signing a new contract – no doubt. ✍🏻

Aston Villa bid turned down, as @David_Ornstein reported.

“#AFC still negotiating to sell Xhaka to Roma.”