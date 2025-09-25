Arsenal star agrees to sign a new long-term contract

Arsenal appear to have secured a significant victory in their efforts to retain William Saliba, fending off long-standing interest from Real Madrid, who have monitored the defender for several years.

Since being given his opportunity to feature regularly for the Gunners in 2022, after initially joining the club in 2019 and spending extended periods on loan, Saliba has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in world football. His consistency and composure have elevated his reputation, making him a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defence.

The club are delighted with his development and views him as a player who could remain a fixture at the Emirates for the foreseeable future, potentially even for the entirety of his career.

Saliba Commits to Arsenal

According to the BBC, Arsenal have now reached a breakthrough in negotiations, with Saliba agreeing to sign a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2030. The deal is set for five years, ensuring that he remains in north London until the age of 29.

This agreement represents a major statement of intent from Arsenal, who have worked diligently in recent weeks to secure his commitment. The extension also demonstrates Saliba’s faith in the project under Mikel Arteta, as he continues to play a pivotal role in the team’s ambitions domestically and in Europe.

Looking Ahead to Peak Years

Arsenal believe that Saliba’s peak years are still to come and that tying him down ensures the club will benefit from his talents throughout that period. With his blend of defensive intelligence, physical presence and composure on the ball, he has already become indispensable, and his continued progression could prove central to the team’s pursuit of silverware.

By securing his future, Arsenal have sent a clear message that they are intent on keeping its most important assets as it builds towards long-term success. Saliba’s new contract not only strengthens their defensive stability but also reinforces the belief that the club is positioned to challenge for major honours in the years ahead.

Handing him this new deal is considered the best possible step to safeguard Arsenal’s ambitions and ensure that one of their finest players remains at the heart of their project.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…