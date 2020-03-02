According to an update from the medical team via Arsenal’s official website, Kieran Tierney is ‘aiming’ to return to full training this week.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since December following an injury to his right shoulder.

Promising youngster Bukayo Saka has impressed as a makeshift left-back for the Gunners in the absence of Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Once Tierney is fully fit, should our £25m signing from last summer, as per BBC Sport, immediately take over from Saka?

Saka’s been one of our top performers over the last couple of months, it would seem harsh for the ace to be dropped once Tierney returns.

Perhaps Mikel Arteta can find a spot for both talents in the starting lineup.

The Spaniard could deploy Saka in his natural winger position – although this would only be possible if either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Nicolas Pepe were dropped.

Fans will be hoping that some healthy competition for Tierney will do the Scotsman a world of good.