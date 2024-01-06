Arsenal star among the top five most valuable players in the world

Bukayo Saka continues to rise as he remains arguably the most important player at Arsenal. The Englishman has been one of the finest players in the Premier League since he broke into the first team at the Emirates. He is also a regular for the England national team and will lead their quest to win Euro 2024.

Arsenal nearly won the Premier League last season, thanks to Saka’s contributions to their success. He has remained in the team and is one of the first names on the team sheet in domestic and Champions League games. Saka is heading towards becoming one of the most recognisable players in the world and has been named the fifth most valuable player globally.

The CIES Football Observatory has released its latest list of the most valuable players globally, with Jude Bellingham at number one, followed by Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo in the top four. Saka is fifth with a valuation of £192.1m, showcasing his significant presence in the football world. Further down the list, Martin Odegaard is tenth with a valuation of £129.8m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a thing of pride that we have two players in the top ten, and hopefully, they will continue to do well for us.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…