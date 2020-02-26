Aubameyang demanding Ozil-like wages from Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer as they struggle to tie him down to a new contract and risk losing him on a free transfer in 2021.

The Gunners are perhaps justified in being concerned about Aubameyang’s demands, with the Mail claiming he’s after Mesut Ozil-like money in his new deal, and the club don’t seem keen to find themselves in that situation once again.

Still, we’d have to say that while the Ozil contract proved a pretty massive error, it’s hard to see us regretting paying whatever it takes to keep Aubameyang.

Much as we loved Ozil at his peak, you could argue that Auba is the more consistently world class performer, and also now more important to this team than the German playmaker ever really was.

At the end of the day, paying the big money and occasionally getting it wrong is one of those risks big clubs have to take – the alternative is far, far worse. It’s hard to think of a realistic Aubameyang replacement that would not also be hugely expensive for us.