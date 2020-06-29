Arsenal star believes they are now showing their true character

After recording their first back-to-back wins since the restart, Arsenal midfielder, Ainsley Maitland-Niles reckons that the Gunners are now showing their character as a team.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been unbeaten in domestic competition this year before football competitions were suspended due to Covid19.

After months out, the club became the first to allow their players to start outdoor training ahead of the restart of the Premier League season.

However, when the campaign restarted, the Gunners made the worst possible start with a loss to Manchester City followed by yet another loss to Brighton.

Mikel Arteta’s side eventually got their first win, when they beat Southampton 2-0 in their next league game and they have followed that up with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Maitland-Niles who started the game at Bramall Lane claims that they are now showing how good they are, eventually.

Mail Sports quoted the midfielder saying: ‘It does show what we’re about. We’ve been building a lot of character.

‘The tough times we are in show we’ve got the character to come back and keep fighting, trying to do as well as we can in the league and in the domestic cups.

‘I think this was just the icing on the cake in showing people we can really do it.’



Next up for Arsenal is a home game against Norwich in the Premier League.