Arsenal star Beth Mead saves England with 15 minute hat-trick

Emphatic Mead makes a statement!

Going into internationals with a hot streak behind her it must have been a shock when Beth Meads name was not on the team sheet for Englands third World Cup qualifying round match at Wembley.

And so the bench it would be and it seemed as it was going to be just a bench warming game for her.

Having to watch her side play out a 0-0 first half she must have been chomping at the bit to get on and help find a way through.

But the longer the game went on the less likely it seemed for her to come on.

But then it hit the 64th minute and on came Mead and scored her’s and England’s first goal with her second touch half-volleying into the back of the net!

She then followed up with one more superb volley to make it 3-0 to England after Beth England, the other sub, tapped in after Lauren Hemps cross. Mead then wrapped up the scoring for England and herself after latching on to a loose ball to wrap up her hat trick and take home the match ball.

If starting on the bench and then coming on and scoring immediately with a 15 minute hat trick to help your team win 4-0 against Northern Ireland doesn’t get you in the starting line up next game then I don’t know what will!

England now sit top of Group D, level on points with second placed Austria, with three wins out of three and it will surely be a night to remember for Mead.

Her hot streak continues and surely she deserves a place in the team for their next game.

Beth also becomes the first woman to score a hat trick at Wembley for club or country and if ever a statement was needed to cement her place in the England team, that would be it!

So well-done Beth you have made your family and all us Gooners even more proud of you then we already were!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_