Arsenal star booted from international camp for ill-discipline

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has supposedly been kicked out of Ghana’s international camp ahead of fixtures against both Morocco and the Ivory Coast.

The midfielder has enjoyed a mixed campaign in North London, with mixed form interrupted by various injury absences, but is expected to remain a key Arsenal player moving forwards.

The same might not be said for his country however, with his coach Akonnor claimed to have kicked him out of their squad after he turned up late to the camp.

Ghanasoccernet and Ghanaian News outlet Yen claim that Partey only turned up to join up with the squad yesterday, just two days before his side will take on Morocco in a friendly match, a decision which hasn’t been accepted.

The deputy captain could well find his place in the hierarchy under threat after his actions, although we appear to have heard the news early, as not many sources are reporting on the subject at present.

GhanaSoccerNet previously claimed that the Arsenal star was reluctant to join up with his squad ahead of their upcoming internationals, a claim that appears to have been proven true by the latest reports, although official confirmation on the subject is yet to be found.

If the reports are true, should Partey be stripped of his role as vice-captain?

Patrick