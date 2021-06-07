Arsenal star booted from international camp for ill-discipline

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has supposedly been kicked out of Ghana’s international camp ahead of fixtures against both Morocco and the Ivory Coast.
The midfielder has enjoyed a mixed campaign in North London, with mixed form interrupted by various injury absences, but is expected to remain a key Arsenal player moving forwards.
The same might not be said for his country however, with his coach Akonnor claimed to have kicked him out of their squad after he turned up late to the camp.
Ghanasoccernet and Ghanaian News outlet Yen claim that Partey only turned up to join up with the squad yesterday, just two days before his side will take on Morocco in a friendly match, a decision which hasn’t been accepted.
The deputy captain could well find his place in the hierarchy under threat after his actions, although we appear to have heard the news early, as not many sources are reporting on the subject at present.
GhanaSoccerNet previously claimed that the Arsenal star was reluctant to join up with his squad ahead of their upcoming internationals, a claim that appears to have been proven true by the latest reports, although official confirmation on the subject is yet to be found.
If the reports are true, should Partey be stripped of his role as vice-captain?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Less than a year with the senior Arsenal men’s team, and there is a change in the attitude! Hence I say, before we hire new talent, get rid of all existing senior players – even for peanuts or a handful of beans. This speaks of the unseen, unheard and undocumented challenges Mikel has to face each day at AFC. Rotten attitudes! On paper every fan says we have a top 4 squad and Mikel needs to go, in reality the attitude is worse than that of teams battling relegation. I do not have to repeat which players need to moved out in every post, get young lads and some good senipor talent and let us start fresh. With the senior players around on mega wages qwe are at our worst low, so no one will miss them or remember them (except their fan boys who want to prove a point to Mikel who has done an outstanding job by flusing away bad beheavior)
Im not a fan boy of any body and I dont rate arteta at all! Hiring Arteta is one the worst decisions the club have made.. Mark my words
Anytime media talk about arsenal players the so called arsenal fans would be first to hang their players.Sorry for una,Unfriedly atmosphere and toxic fans….Very soon no big coach and big player will come Emirates
Meku I tire, we never even cconfirm the news we don dey pannick and reign insults.
when Chelsea mikel Obi is skiping Nigeria Olympic training….They said he too big to play Olympic but here arsenal toddlers called fans.Bad energies is their hobby….
” Thomas Partey was granted permission to miss Ghana’s friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast.
The Ghana Football Association will release a statement shortly. ”
Let’s wait and see.
I was just about to post the same, A J – Good old Chris Wheatley 🙂
Ah Sue, one of your “go to’s” is the same as mine
😉
How many times has he reported late for training at Arsenal. Some of us has started relating the complaint to I’ll discipline at Arsenal. We should find out what actually happened before skating the player or Arsenal coach.