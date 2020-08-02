Arsenal star branded selfish and urged to not ‘pretend’ to care

Perry Groves has slammed Mesut Ozil for pretending to care about Arsenal’s success in the FA Cup after he travelled to Turkey to go on his holiday’s before the final had even taken place.

The former German international has not stepped foot on the pitch since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the division, with mention of an issue with his back, but the manager claimed that his initial exclusion against Manchester City was ‘tactical’

Former Gunner Perry Groves has now moved to slam Ozil’s actions, with his departure to Turkey highlighting his lack of care.

Groves said on talkSPORT’s Final Word: “That just sums him up all over. He’s not bothered about Arsenal, he’s just bothered about himself.

“I wouldn’t want my teammates to think that I was that selfish. So it just means that he knows he’s done with Arsenal.

“[If I was his teammate] I wouldn’t even… Don’t text or WhatsApp me, do you know what I mean?

“If you’re not really bothered, don’t pretend you are.”

The 31 year-old has come in for criticism a number of times in recent seasons, with his monster salary regularly brought into the argument, but whilst some may wish to see the back of him, the player appears adamant on seeing out his contract, which has 12 months left to run.

Does Ozil’s actions show a lack of respect to Arsenal?

Patrick