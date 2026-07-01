Arsenal star breaks record with decisive goal at World Cup

Gabriel Martinelli was Brazil’s hero as his late goal secured a victory over Japan and sent the Selecao into the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil faced a well-organised Japan side that had impressed defensively throughout the tournament and proved difficult to break down in the knockout clash. Japan took the lead before Brazil found an equaliser, but the Selecao continued to push for a winner.

Match summary and breakthrough

Brazil’s response saw them increase pressure, with Martinelli introduced from the bench in the 66th minute as they sought more attacking threat against a disciplined Japanese defence.

The Arsenal forward found the net at exactly 95:00, and according to Metro Sport, it was the latest winning goal scored in normal time in a World Cup knockout match that had been heading for extra time.

Brazil possesses one of the strongest squads at the tournament, but had the match gone into extra time and penalties, the outcome would have become far more unpredictable.

Martinelli’s decisive impact

Martinelli’s decisive intervention secured Brazil’s place in the next round, and the Arsenal winger is expected to continue playing an important role as they chase another World Cup title this summer.

Martinelli did not play much for Arsenal last season, and he will probably get better suitors if he continues to play well at the World Cup.

The result underlined Brazil’s ability to find decisive moments in tight matches and reinforced their status as one of the leading contenders for the tournament, while Japan exited having provided strong resistance throughout the contest.

Martinelli’s late strike ultimately defined the contest, ensuring Brazil progressed without the need for extra time and maintaining momentum as they move into the knockout stages of the World Cup.

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